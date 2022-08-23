Appeals to turn in gunman after fatal shooting of girl, 9, in own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Appeals to turn in gunman after fatal shooting of girl, 9, in own home

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.09am Updated: August 24 2022, 7.17am
The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home (Peter Byrne/PA)
The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home.

The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he chased his intended target into her home.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the “shocking” killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel “crosses every single boundary” as the force  appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information.

The BBC reported two sources had come forward and given the same name to Merseyside Police as of Wednesday morning.

Olivia died on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into her terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, police said.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Forensic officers were sent to the scene following the shootings (Peter Byrne/PA)

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while Olivia stood behind her.

Ms Kennedy told a  press conference on Tuesday: “This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names.

“We need to find all who are responsible for  – not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident.”

The Liverpool Echo said the killing had “shocked the city” and made a passionate front page appeal for help, by telling its readers to “imagine the agony of Olivia’s family as they are told she did not make it –  murdered in her own home”.

The newspaper stated: “Imagine knowing something about this unspeakable crime but keeping quiet because you would rather surrender our city to the thugs than to get justice for Olivia.

“If this is you, ask yourself … whose side are you on?”

The man who had entered the family home suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and, as Olivia lay dying, was picked up and taken to hospital by friends driving a dark-coloured Audi.

Ms Kennedy said: “We will not rest until those who are responsible are put behind bars. I can guarantee that no stone will be left unturned.”

Olivia went to St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton, where she was thought of as a kind-hearted, helpful and happy little girl, according to  her headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson.

She  said: “Olivia was a much-loved member of our school. She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour and a bubbly personality.

“She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Flowers have been left near to the scene and tributes paid to Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the shooting as an “unimaginable tragedy” and promised that Merseyside Police would get “whatever they need to catch those responsible”.

The killing happened exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was fatally shot in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said Olivia had been at home with her two older siblings and mother when Ms Korbel opened the door after hearing gunshots fired outside.

He said a figure, wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves, fired shots at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue, causing both of them to run away.

One of the men ran towards the open door of Olivia’s home and forced his way in.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
DCS Mark Kameen and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police have addressed the media as the search for the gunman continues (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Kameen said: “As that was taking place the person with the gun has followed the male to this property.

“That person has also tried to force entry to the property and has managed, it would appear, to put their hand through the open door as Cheryl continued to try and close it.

“A shot has been fired which we believe has hit Cheryl, injuring her and then fatally wounding Olivia. Olivia at that time, we believe, was stood directly behind Cheryl.”

Olivia was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by officers but later died.

The Audi used to transport the injured man has since been seized.

Mr Kameen said: “My appeal is to the person responsible for this horrendous attack on a nine-year-old schoolgirl to recognise the pain and anguish that this has caused to her family.

“I want that individual to hand themselves in.”

Barbara Murray, Labour councillor for the Yew Tree ward in Liverpool where Olivia lived, repeated police calls for anyone with information to come forward.

She told BBC Breakfast: “Coming forward, you don’t have to go to the police. (Liverpool) has got 90 councillors, I think any one of them would liaise with police on behalf of anybody who wants to give information.

“Really strongly, I would say people can use Crimestoppers. It’s an anonymous phone call. You don’t have to give information about yourself.

“When something like this happens, it’s always the case, someone, somewhere will know who (the perpetrator) is.”

