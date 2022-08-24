What the papers say – August 24 By Press Association August 24 2022, 3.07am What the papers say – August 24 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The nation’s papers are led by the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in her own home. The Sun, The Independent and the i all splash a photograph of the girl, named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who the Daily Mail describes as “a picture of innocence”. On tomorrow's front page: Tragic Olivia Pratt-Korbel was hiding behind her mum when a hitman chasing a rival fired into their home and killed her https://t.co/oUz2XjtLpL pic.twitter.com/Rb51VfHnNk— The Sun (@TheSun) August 23, 2022 Indepdendent: Girl, 9, shot dead aftergunman bursts into home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/faU5zevfiL— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022 The i: Youngest victim of gangland killings #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9czAuX9zow— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022 Mail: Picture of innocence to shame lawlessBritain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MIH1JSZxmW— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022 Metro leads on a plea from police for the “underworld” to turn in the gunman, while the Daily Express calls it an “appalling act of evil”. Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰TELL US WHO KILLED LITTLE OLIVIA🔴 Police make plea to underworld to give up gunman #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MuBTl7zXkv— Metro (@MetroUK) August 23, 2022 Front page: Just a child – innocent victim of gun wars #TomorrowsPaperTodayManhunt underway to find killer of #OliviaPrattKorbel https://t.co/QfP0NaBQrj pic.twitter.com/9uVBu8V6p4— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 23, 2022 And the Daily Mirror describes the girl’s death as “unbearable”. Wednesday's front page: Unbearable #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/NPgLRiiZfw pic.twitter.com/uG1QcWEKgf— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 23, 2022 Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the EU is feared to be losing the will to back Ukraine against Russia. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'EU feared to be losing will to back Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/xEeMVdRqQ4— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 23, 2022 The Financial Times reports the cost of shielding families from spiralling fuel-bills has been estimated at £100 million. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 24 August https://t.co/efbEE9qu7R pic.twitter.com/2ngHKVVDUU— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 23, 2022 The Guardian reports that companies selling grain are profiting from the “hunger crisis”. Guardian front page, Wednesday 24 August 2022: Fury as grain giants profit from ‘unjust’ hunger crisis pic.twitter.com/998QsVO2OY— The Guardian (@guardian) August 23, 2022 The Times says members of the Red Arrows have been accused of bullying, misogyny, assault, sexual harassment and drunkenness. Times: Red Arrows engulfed by bullying and assault row #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ngvOvreR83— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022 And the Daily Star says regular sex can boost health as much as quitting alcohol and tobacco. Tomorrow's front page sure is cheeky…👀https://t.co/kuBdzEk2eu#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MJqHvlJPnA— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 23, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Man appears in court charged over murder of Tyson Fury’s cousin Man to face trial accused of murdering pensioner Facebook confirms work to fix issue with its feed Japan to ease Covid border controls from September 7 Past South Korean governments blamed for abuses and deaths at homeless facility Police appeal over shooting of 18-year-old in London amid wave of violent crime Eurotunnel services ‘back to normal’ after passengers stuck for five hours Thai court orders prime minister to be suspended from duties Where does the Ukraine war stand after six months? Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war More from The Courier River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed 0 Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest… 0 Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway 0 LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain