Sir Elton John treats fans with ‘sneak peak’ at Britney Spears collaboration By Press Association August 24 2022, 3.13am Sir Elton John gives ‘sneak peak’ of upcoming Britney Spears collaboration (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sir Elton John has treated fans to a “sneak peak” of his upcoming collaboration with Britney Spears. The musical megastars have united for their new highly anticipated track, Hold Me Closer, which is due to be released on Friday August 26. In a short video shared on his social media, Sir Elton can be seen singing part of the song live at La Guerite beach restaurant, in Cannes, France. Wearing a colourful shirt and matching shorts, he sang from the DJ booth while fans cheered and filmed the performance. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) It was the second time in a year that Sir Elton has delighted fans at the restaurant, having performed his collaborative song Cold Heart, which features Dua Lipa, there in August 2021. Hold Me Closer marks Spears’ return to the music scene, amid the ongoing legal battle over her conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears. As well as new lyrics, the upbeat number features lines from Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle Rupert Murdoch’s son sues Australian website for defamation Viral sensation Jackie Weaver announced for Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister Ruth Langsford: I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome Texas university offers new course on the songwriting of Taylor Swift Anne Heche to be laid to rest ‘among her peers’ at Hollywood Forever Cemetery John Boyega felt ‘peace’ at Disney’s handling of racism directed at Moses Ingram Jennifer Lopez shares ‘first peek’ at her wedding looks Sir Cliff Richard reflects on physical toll of Operation Yewtree false claims Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins unveils biggest line-up of recruits yet Channel 4 announces new drama starring deaf actress Genevieve Barr More from The Courier River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed 0 Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest… 0 Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway 0 LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain