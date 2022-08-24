Twenty protesters arrested after damaging fuel pumps on M25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Twenty protesters arrested after damaging fuel pumps on M25

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 6.29am Updated: August 24 2022, 10.03am
Several people have been arrested in Surrey after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations on the M25 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Several people have been arrested in Surrey after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations on the M25 (Peter Byrne/PA)

At least 20 people have been arrested after demonstrators damaged fuel pumps and glued themselves to forecourts at service stations on the M25 on Wednesday morning.

Images shared online showed protesters with Just Stop Oil banners at Clacket Lane services, Kent; Cobham services, Surrey; and Thurrock services, Essex.

The climate group said 32 of its supporters blocked access to fuel pumps by sitting in the road with banners at around 5am.

Some also sabotaged petrol pumps by breaking display glass and covering them with spray paint.

Surrey Police said Clacket Lane’s forecourts at its eastbound and westbound sites remain closed due to damage.

Thirteen people have been arrested at the services, and officers are continuing to remove protesters from the westbound petrol station.

A further seven arrests were made at Cobham.

All protesters have been removed from the site and fuel is available from some pumps.

Surrey Police said earlier it was “working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters”.

Sophie Sharples, a 22-year-old student from Brighton, who is taking part in the blockades, claimed ending fossil fuel consumption is this generation’s “mission”.

She went on: “We have such a short window of time to act to avoid the complete destruction of all we know and love.

“For all life, and for the love of humanity, I have to do everything I can, and with my privilege I am able to face arrest, so I will.”

On Tuesday, Just Stop Oil blocked two oil depots in Essex and Warwickshire, resulting in 35 arrests.

The group warned it will “continue the disruption until the Government makes a statement that it will end new oil and gas projects in the UK”.

