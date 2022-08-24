Tropical Storm Ma-on heads for south-eastern China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tropical Storm Ma-on heads for south-eastern China

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 7.31am
Rescuers help residents move to safer ground in Tuguegarao, Cagayan province, northern Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)
Tropical Storm Ma-on was heading for Hong Kong and other parts of south-eastern China on Wednesday after displacing thousands in the Philippines.

The Hong Kong Observatory warned of flooding in low-lying areas and advised people to stay away from the shoreline, though Ma-on is not forecast to make a direct impact on the southern Chinese financial hub with its population of 7.4 million.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning in Guangdong province, about 120 miles (200km) south-west of Hong Kong, before moving inland toward the Guangxi region, Yunnan province and northern Vietnam, China’s National Meteorological Centre said on its website.

Rescuers help residents move to safer ground as flooding caused by Tropical Storm Ma-on rises at Alaminos, Pangasinan, northern Philippines (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)

The storm’s arrival comes as many parts of central and western China are facing severe drought brought on by temperatures that broke records for August, withering crops and endangering drinking water supplies.

In the key agricultural province of Sichuan, cloud seeding is being used to try to promote rainfall.

Hydropower plants that generate around 80% of the province’s electricity have operated at far-reduced capacity, forcing rolling voltage reductions and the cutting of factory work hours.

Ma-on weakened slightly after barrelling across mountainous northern provinces in the Philippines, where at least three people were injured by trees brought down by the high winds.

Classes were suspended and government offices closed in the capital Manila.

