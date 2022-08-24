Police appeal over shooting of 18-year-old in London amid wave of violent crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police appeal over shooting of 18-year-old in London amid wave of violent crime

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 9.07am
Police investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man in east London have offered a £20,000 reward for information about his murder, amid a wave of violent crime in the capital.

Alex Ajanaku, 18, was sitting on a bench with friends in Beaumont Road, Leyton, after going to an illegal rave, in the early hours of September 1 2021, when he was killed.

A new appeal for information comes after a month which saw a series of shootings and stabbings across different parts of the city.

Alex Ajanaku (Metropolitan Police)

The vehicle believed to have been used in the shooting was a black Kia Sportage which had been stolen from Chingford shortly before midnight on Monday August 16.

On September 3, it was found abandoned and fire-damaged in Walthamstow.

Police have released CCTV footage of the Kia in Leyton near the Beaumont Estate, shortly before Mr Ajanaku was killed.

Detective Sergeant Fenton Davis of the Met said: “We are releasing a short clip of the Sportage and are appealing for information about where it was in the days leading up to, and immediately following, the murder. We believe the car has links to Leyton, Walthamstow and Upper Clapton.

“Alex was just 18 when he was murdered. His life was brutally ended before it had really begun, leaving his family devastated and desperate for answers.

“There are people out there who know who was responsible for Alex’s death and also know important information about the use and subsequent damage to the stolen Kia. I urge those people to come forward and provide the information to police.”

Alex was shot dead last September (Metropolitan Police)

The incident is among the 30 teenage homicides which occurred in the capital last year, the highest in recent years.

In 2021, there were 12 fatal shootings among a total of 134 homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police.

Last week, Sadiq Khan suggested a spate of violent crime in the capital this year was due to longer days, school holidays and summer heatwaves.

The mayor was speaking after six homicides had been reported in the capital in less than a week, including the stabbing of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Greenford, west London, last Tuesday.

On Saturday last week, 25-year-old Kacey Boothe was shot in Walthamstow, north London, and the next day Stephen Goodman, 60 was found dead in Dagenham, east London.

The following day, Sonny Booty, 36, was found dead in a residential property in Lewisham.

Last Monday saw the fatal stabbing of Li Sung, 58, just off Oxford Street, central London, and Aziza Bennis, 58, in Ealing, west London.

Across six days in July there were three separate fatal shootings in the English capital.

Up until July 19, there had been no firearms killings in London since October 31 last year.

Earlier this year, in April, the force said it had seen a reduction in gun crime, with the number of all shootings, including fatal and non-fatal, down from from 283 in 2019/20 to 196 in 2021/22.

