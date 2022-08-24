Past South Korean governments blamed for abuses and deaths at homeless facility

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has found the country’s past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded homeless facility where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to the 1980s.

The landmark report on Wednesday came 35 years after a prosecutor first exposed the horrors at the facility in the southern port city of Busan and details an attempted cover-up of incriminating evidence which would have confirmed a state-sponsored crime.

The commission’s chairman, Jung Geun-sik, urged South Korea’s current government to issue a formal apology to survivors and explore ways to ease their suffering as he announced the initial results of its investigation into Brothers, including extreme cases of forced labour, violence and deaths.

The commission also called for the government to review the conditions at current welfare facilities around the country and swiftly ratify the UN convention against enforced disappearances.

Victims of Brothers Home attend a press conference at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission office in Seoul, South Korea (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The commission “confirmed that the direct and indirect exercise of government authority resulted in the forced confinement of people deemed as vagrants at Brothers Home and caused serious violations of human rights, including forced labour, physical assault, cruel treatment, deaths and disappearances”, Mr Jeung said in a news conference at the commission’s office in Seoul.

“The state has ignored pleas (by inmates) to correct the human rights violations at Brothers Home, had knowledge of the problems but did not act to resolve them, and attempted to distort and minimise the scale of the abuses after the Brothers Home incident became known in 1987, preventing proper legal handling (of the abuses) based on facts,” he said.

The commission’s report was based on an examination of a broad range of evidence, including documents from police, prosecutors and courts, and Brothers’ own files, such as intake documents and death certificates. It also found records that suggested the facility abusively administered psychiatric drugs to control inmates.

The commission said the violence and abuse at Brothers were even worse than previously known. It said its examination of records so far point to at least 657 deaths at Brothers, which was higher than the previously known tally of 513 between 1975 and 1986 documented in the facility’s records.

The commission also confirmed that Busan police randomly seized people off the streets to send them to Brothers, regardless of whether they had easily identifiable homes or families. They often allowed Brothers employees, who toured the city in trucks, to do the kidnapping themselves.

Brothers, run by late owner Park In-keun and his family, also embezzled the wages of thousands of inmates who were forced into slave labour, which involved construction work both at Brothers and elsewhere, and in factories making clothing, ballpoint pens and fishing hooks.

So far, no-one has been held accountable for hundreds of deaths, rapes and beatings at Brothers.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission chairman Jung Geun-sik (left) urged South Korea’s current government to issue a formal apology to survivors (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Mr Jung acknowledged that the recommendations the commission makes to the government are not binding but said its findings could be used as evidence for survivors if they pursue lawsuits for damages against the government or any remaining Brothers stakeholders. The commission did not directly recommend the pursuit of criminal charges.

The commission’s report was based on its investigation into the cases of 191 individuals, who were among 544 Brothers survivors who have so far filed applications. The commission plans to produce more reports as it continues its investigations.

Mr Jung said the commission also plans to look into the foreign adoptions of Brothers children, which the Associated Press first confirmed in 2019.

Through documents obtained from officials, politicians or through freedom of information requests, the AP found direct evidence that 19 children were adopted out of Brothers between 1979 and 1986, and indirect evidence suggesting at least 51 more adoptions.

From the 1960s to 1980s, South Korean military dictators ordered round-ups to beautify the streets. Thousands – including homeless and disabled people, as well as children – were snatched off the streets and taken to facilities where they were detained and forced to work.

In interviews with dozens of former Brothers inmates, many said that, as children, they were taken to the facility after police officers kidnapped them, and that their parents had no idea of their whereabouts.

Many inmates were enslaved, raped and, in hundreds of cases, beaten to death or left to die, their bodies dumped in the woods, according to dozens of interviews with survivors and a review of an extensive range of government and Brothers documents obtained by the AP.

The commission said the facility’s death records describe many of the victims as already dead upon arrival at hospitals, which it said either indicates dismal health conditions at the overcrowded facility or an attempt to conceal deaths caused by beatings and torture.

The commission said records show that Brothers, which had a designated ward for inmates with mental health problems, purchased abnormal volumes of psychiatric drugs. Such drugs were likely to have been forced upon a broad range of inmates as the facility’s owners tried to maintain their grip over a sprawling compound they controlled with violence.

“Brothers Home arbitrarily administered drugs to inmates who struggled to adjust or were rebellious, and the psychiatric ward was used as a so-called ‘disciplinary ward’,”, the commission said in its report.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s chairman Jung Geun-sik consoles Brothers Home victim Han Jong-seon (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The commission also highlighted an extreme case of a former Brothers inmate who reunited with his relatives nearly five decades after he arrived at the facility.

The man, identified only by his surname Seol, was grabbed from a Busan railway station and locked up at Brothers sometime around 1974 and 1975.

Years later he was transferred years to an orphanage, which registered him as an orphan, soon after his family registered him as dead following years of futile searches.

Seol was reunited with his relatives in June last year, following the commission’s investigation into his family background.

The round-ups intensified as South Korea began preparing to bid for and host the 1988 Summer Olympics.

Brothers, a mountainside compound in Busan, was the largest facility and had around 4,000 inmates when its horrors were exposed in 1987.

Kim Yong Won, the former prosecutor who exposed Brothers, told the AP that high-ranking officials blocked his investigation under direction from the office of military strongman Chun Doo-hwan, who feared an embarrassing international incident on the eve of the Olympics.

Following Mr Kim’s watered-down investigation and narrow indictments, Brothers owner Park In-keun was acquitted by the Supreme Court in 1989 of charges linked to illegal confinement of inmates.

Park, who served a short prison term for embezzlement and other relatively minor charges, died in 2016.

The commission began investigating the Brothers abuse in May last year, following a years-long struggle for redemption by survivors, many of whom are struggling with financial and health problems.