Man appears in court charged over murder of Tyson Fury’s cousin

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 10.41am
A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man accused of murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has made his first appearance in court.

Liam O’Prey was arrested after Rico Burton was stabbed to death in Altrincham on Sunday.

The 31-year-old died after being stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

O’Prey, of no fixed abode, entered no pleas as he appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A PCSO stands alongside a floral tribute at the scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died following an alleged stabbing incident
He is charged with the murder of Mr Burton, the malicious wounding of a teenager, possession of a knife, and possession of cocaine.

The 21-year-old wore a grey sweatshirt and tracksuit bottoms, and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Friday.

Mr Burton’s death prompted his sports star cousin to post an impassioned plea to end knife crime on social media, declaring that “this needs to stop”.

GMP said a 17-year-old boy had been critically injured during the incident, and received life-saving treatment from members of the public at the scene.

The family of the teenage victim, who suffered some significant life-changing injuries, has thanked all those who helped to provide first aid that night, the police said. This has allowed him to continue his recovery in hospital.

The teenager is in a stable condition.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending ongoing inquiries.