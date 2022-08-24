Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 10.50am
Yekaterinburg mayor Yevgeny Roizman (Nataliya Vasilyeva/AP)
Yekaterinburg mayor Yevgeny Roizman (Nataliya Vasilyeva/AP)

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine.

Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his apartment and office.

The 59-year-old told reporters he has been charged under a new law adopted after Russia invaded Ukraine. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Russian courts fined Roizman earlier this year on similar charges.

Roizman, a sharp critic of the Kremlin, is one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. During his tenure as mayor, he enjoyed broad popularity in Yekaterniburg, a city of 1.5 million people in the Ural Mountains.

As police escorted him from his apartment on Wednesday, Roizman told reporters he is likely to be taken to Moscow for investigation.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, Russia’s parliament approved legislation which outlawed disparaging the military and the spread of “false information” about what the Kremlin describes as a “special military operation” in the neighbouring country.

Courts have given fines and prison sentences to individuals who have criticised the Russian action in Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Asymptomatic Covid-10 testing in NHS staff is to be paused (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’
Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for the touchline melee which followed Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
A highly provocative act – Thomas Tuchel at fault for clash with Antonio Conte
(AP)
Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving following the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan adopt beagle called Mamma Mia
Gareth Southgate’s England kick-off their quest for glory in Qatar against Iran in the Group B opener (Aaron Chown/PA)
Gareth Southgate underlines importance of Nations League fixtures for England
A general view of Newport Crown Court (PA)
Three people found guilty of modern slavery offences
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire. Campaigners have warned of the risk of more sewage pollution on coastlines ahead of the bank holiday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Beachgoers face risk of more pollution as campaigners call for action on sewage
A burglar has been named as the intended target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Burglar named as target of shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine
Milly is now featuring in a RSPCA Cancel Out Cruelty campaign (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Yekaterinburg mayor Yevgeny Roizman (Nataliya Vasilyeva/AP)
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0