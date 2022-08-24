Intended victim of gunman who killed nine-year-old girl arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Intended victim of gunman who killed nine-year-old girl arrested

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 10.52am Updated: August 24 2022, 2.07pm
The intended victim of the gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison. (Peter Byrne/PA)
The intended victim of the gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison. (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 35-year-old man targeted by the masked gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison and will be questioned in connection with the nine-year-old’s murder, police said.

Olivia was fatally shot in her own home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool on Monday night when the intended victim forced his way in as he tried to escape the gunman chasing him.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said the 35-year-old had allegedly breached his licence conditions with “poor behaviour” and had been detained in hospital.

A statement from Merseyside Police said: “A 35-year-old man, suspected to have been the target of the shooting, has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

“He will be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his licence. He will be further questioned in connection with the murder and remains in a stable condition.”

The man who had entered the family home suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and, as Olivia lay dying, was picked up and taken to hospital by friends driving a dark-coloured Audi.

He was freed from prison on licence last year, the PA news agency understands, when he was automatically released part-way through a fixed jail term.

The crimes which put him behind bars are not thought to have been firearms-related or involving serious violence, and the alleged breach of his licence conditions is as a result of Monday’s shooting.

He is not believed to have been living in probation-run accommodation, and his case is yet to be referred to the Parole Board, which reviews offenders who are recalled to prison to decide when they can be re-released.

Olivia’s death is one of three fatal shootings in the area in the space of a week, and comes 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was fatally shot on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Children leave flowers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot.
Children leave flowers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

Officers from Merseyside Police carried out a series of raids targeting gun crime in the city on Wednesday as tributes continued to pour in for the schoolgirl.

The force’s Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the “shocking” killing “crosses every single boundary” as the force appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said investigators had received CCTV and names from members of the public.

He told the BBC: “We are receiving CCTV, we are receiving names, we are receiving information. People are telling us where they were and what areas they were in, which is absolutely fantastic.”

Urging the community “to keep helping this family in every way possible”, he said in a further statement: “Our inquiries continue into the shocking murder of Olivia, and supporting her family as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

“We will do all we can to take all of these involved in gun crime off the streets, as this arrest demonstrates.

“This is not the time for anyone who knows who was responsible to stay silent.

“It is a time for us all to make Merseyside a place where the use of guns on our streets is totally unacceptable and those who use them are held to account.

“If you saw, heard, captured or know anything, tell us directly or anonymously and we will continue to act.”

Olivia was at home with her two older siblings when her mother Cheryl Korbel opened the door after hearing gunshots fired outside.

Ms Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while Olivia stood behind her.

The gunman was wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves, and had fired shots at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue, causing them to flee.

Tributes including flowers and teddies have been left near the scene of the shooting amid shock at Olivia’s death.

She went to St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School in Huyton, where she was thought of as a kind-hearted, helpful and happy little girl, according to her headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson.

Ms Wilkinson said: “Olivia was a much-loved member of our school. She had a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour and a bubbly personality.

“She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Asymptomatic Covid-10 testing in NHS staff is to be paused (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’
Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for the touchline melee which followed Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
A highly provocative act – Thomas Tuchel at fault for clash with Antonio Conte
(AP)
Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving following the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan adopt beagle called Mamma Mia
Gareth Southgate’s England kick-off their quest for glory in Qatar against Iran in the Group B opener (Aaron Chown/PA)
Gareth Southgate underlines importance of Nations League fixtures for England
A general view of Newport Crown Court (PA)
Three people found guilty of modern slavery offences
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire. Campaigners have warned of the risk of more sewage pollution on coastlines ahead of the bank holiday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Beachgoers face risk of more pollution as campaigners call for action on sewage
A burglar has been named as the intended target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Burglar named as target of shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine
Milly is now featuring in a RSPCA Cancel Out Cruelty campaign (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
The intended victim of the gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison. (Peter Byrne/PA)
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0