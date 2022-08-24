Finland’s leader apologises over party photo at summer home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Finland’s leader apologises over party photo at summer home

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 11.00am
Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

Finland’s prime minister has apologised after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.

The photo came out after a video that showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government should be enjoying an excessive social life.

Ms Marin confirmed the photo was taken in a bathroom at an official residence of Finnish prime ministers following a music festival in early July.

Ms Marin does not appear in the image; the two women featured have their chests covered with a sign that says “Finland”.

One of the women, described as a social media influencer, posted the photo, which was removed shortly after news outlets started reporting about it.

“In my opinion, that photo is not appropriate, I apologise for that. That photo shouldn’t have been taken,” Ms Marin said, according to Finnish broadcaster YLE.

She said the post-festival gathering was a private party and the names of all guests were provided to the security detail that monitors the Kesaranta property, located in the northern part of Helsinki.

The two-story wooden villa from 1873 features a seaside sauna, a pavilion, a jetty, and a tennis court.

“We were using the sauna facilities and the garden area, but we did not spend time inside the Kesaranta house, although the downstairs guest toilets were in use,” Ms Marin said, according to YLE.

In the video leaked last week, Ms Marin appeared with friends at a different private party.

She has acknowledged that she and her friends celebrated in a “boisterous way” and that alcohol — but, to her knowledge, no drugs — was involved.

Ms Marin said she attended the party in recent weeks, but refused to say exactly where and when. She said on Friday that she took a drug test to put an end to speculation about illegal substance use.

The results were negative, Ms Marin reported on Monday, adding she paid for the test herself.

One of Finland’s major newspapers, Helsingin Sanomat, reported that with a general election scheduled next year, frustration is growing among member’s of the prime minister’s Social Democratic Party.

While no-one is talking about pressuring Ms Marin to resign and she remains popular within the party, some members interviewed by the newspaper were critical of her judgment amid the war in Ukraine and Finland’s pending bid to join Nato.

One party member, Helsingin Sanomat, quoted anonymously noted that Finland still is a relatively conservative country, especially outside the capital region.

Ms Marin heads a five-party governing coalition, and it has won praise for guiding the country steadfastly through the Covid-19 pandemic and the Nato application process.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Asymptomatic Covid-10 testing in NHS staff is to be paused (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’
Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for the touchline melee which followed Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
A highly provocative act – Thomas Tuchel at fault for clash with Antonio Conte
(AP)
Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving following the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan adopt beagle called Mamma Mia
Gareth Southgate’s England kick-off their quest for glory in Qatar against Iran in the Group B opener (Aaron Chown/PA)
Gareth Southgate underlines importance of Nations League fixtures for England
A general view of Newport Crown Court (PA)
Three people found guilty of modern slavery offences
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire. Campaigners have warned of the risk of more sewage pollution on coastlines ahead of the bank holiday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Beachgoers face risk of more pollution as campaigners call for action on sewage
A burglar has been named as the intended target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Burglar named as target of shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine
Milly is now featuring in a RSPCA Cancel Out Cruelty campaign (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0