Drought-hit Europe could face three more dry months, EU report says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Drought-hit Europe could face three more dry months, EU report says

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.39pm
Children walk in the bed of the dry Galardi river (Bob Edme/AP)
Children walk in the bed of the dry Galardi river (Bob Edme/AP)

Parts of the European Union could face three more months of warmer and drier conditions as Europe suffers a major drought that has fuelled forest fires, dried up rivers and devastated crops.

“Warmer and drier than usual conditions are likely to occur in the western Euro-Mediterranean region in the coming months until November 2022,” notably in Spain and Portugal, the EU’s Copernicus programme said in a report for the month of August.

Almost half of the 27-nation EU is under drought warning, with conditions worsening in Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

The report also noted rising drought hazards outside the EU, in Britain, Serbia, Ukraine and Moldova.

Germany Heat
A cargo ship on the river Rhine in Cologne (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)

Copernicus said that a shortage of rain and a sequence of heatwaves since May has led to the dry conditions and lower river levels. That in turn has hit the energy sector, depriving hydroelectric and other power plants of their prime source of energy and cooling liquid.

Water shortages and heat stress are also reducing European crop yields, with maize, soybeans, and sunflowers hardest hit. Recent rainfall in August has helped some regions, but crops in other areas have been battered by thunderstorms.

The report comes amid what experts say could be the continent’s worst drought in 500 years. Little significant rainfall has been recorded for almost two months, but Europe is not alone. Drought conditions are also reported in East Africa, the western United States and northern Mexico.

Climate is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures speed up evaporation, thirsty plants take in more moisture and reduced snowfall in the winter limits supplies of fresh water available for irrigation in the summer.

Europe Drought
The dried riverbed of the Po river in Sermide, Italy (Luigi Navarra/AP)

In Italy, authorities managing the northern Po river have put the country’s longest waterway on the highest level of drought severity alert.

The parched conditions have already caused billions of euros in losses to farmers who rely on it to irrigate fields and rice paddies.

More than 100 municipalities in France have water supply issues and drinking water is delivered by truck. More than 60 French departments are at the highest drought warning level of “crisis”.

Supplies in Spain’s Andalusia and Extremadura regions are less than a third of normal, the report said.

Low water levels on the Rhine River have seen Germany’s main industry lobby group warn that factories may have to cut production or halt it completely.

The river’s plunging water levels are also hitting coal and oil transport in the Netherlands.

The Danube – Europe’s second-longest river, stretching from Germany’s Black Forest to the Black Sea in eastern Romania – has dropped to one of the lowest levels recorded in the past century.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Asymptomatic Covid-10 testing in NHS staff is to be paused (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid-19 testing for people without symptoms to be ‘paused’
Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for the touchline melee which followed Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
A highly provocative act – Thomas Tuchel at fault for clash with Antonio Conte
(AP)
Ukraine braced for heavy attacks as Independence Day marked
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving following the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry and Meghan adopt beagle called Mamma Mia
Gareth Southgate’s England kick-off their quest for glory in Qatar against Iran in the Group B opener (Aaron Chown/PA)
Gareth Southgate underlines importance of Nations League fixtures for England
A general view of Newport Crown Court (PA)
Three people found guilty of modern slavery offences
People enjoying the warm weather on Scarborough beach, North Yorkshire. Campaigners have warned of the risk of more sewage pollution on coastlines ahead of the bank holiday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Beachgoers face risk of more pollution as campaigners call for action on sewage
A burglar has been named as the intended target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Burglar named as target of shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine
Milly is now featuring in a RSPCA Cancel Out Cruelty campaign (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year

More from The Courier

Finland PM Sanna Marin
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why shouldn't politicians go clubbing? And would anyone care if she wasn't…
0
Children walk in the bed of the dry Galardi river (Bob Edme/AP)
What it's like to get a smear test - and how it protects against…
Male role models can make all the difference.
GRAHAM GOULDEN: It's up to us men to steer our boys out of harm's…
0
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
0
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0