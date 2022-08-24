Over-85s ‘should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Over-85s ‘should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life’

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 2.21pm
Octogenarians should walk for at least 10 minutes a day, according to a new study (PA)
Octogenarians should walk for at least 10 minutes a day, according to a new study (PA)

Octogenarians should try and go for a 10 minute walk each day to lengthen life, according to a new study.

Researchers found that over-85s live longer if they walk for at least one hour a week.

New research, presented to the European Society of Cardiology conference in Barcelona, saw academics analyse data on more than 7,000 Korean adults over the age of 85.

Researchers obtained information on the participants’ physical activity levels between 2009 and 2014.

Some 58% did no walking, 8.5% walked less than one hour per week, 12% walked one to two hours, 8.7% walked two to three hours, and 13.3% walked more than three hours per week.

Just 7.6% met the guideline recommendations for moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity.

Those who walked at least one hour per week had up to 40% lower risk of death compared to those who were inactive, researchers found.

“Adults are less likely to meet activity recommendations as they get older,” said study author Dr Moo-Nyun Jin of Inje University Sanggye Paik Hospital in Seoul, Korea.

“Our study suggests that walking at least one hour every week is beneficial for people aged 85 years and older. Put simply, walk for 10 minutes every day.

“Walking was linked with a lower likelihood of dying in older adults, regardless of whether or not they did any moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity.

“Identifying the minimum amount of exercise that can benefit the oldest old is an important goal since recommended activity levels can be difficult to achieve.

“Our study indicates that walking even just one hour every week is advantageous to those aged 85 years and older compared to being completely inactive. The take home message is to keep walking throughout life.”

Commenting on the study, Chloe MacArthur, senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: “We know that regular physical activity is good for us at any age as it helps to maintain a healthy weight and reduces your risk of developing high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

“These are vital to reduce your risk of having a heart attack or stroke, and improve your quality of life.

“It’s never too late to get active. Start small and try to incorporate more movement in your day to day life, whether that is doing the housework, gardening or popping out for a quick stroll.

“For anyone who isn’t mobile, chair-based exercises that can be completed at home can also be beneficial. You’ll find that those active minutes soon start to add up.”

