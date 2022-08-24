Harry and Meghan adopt beagle called Mamma Mia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry and Meghan adopt beagle called Mamma Mia

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 4.27pm
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving following the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving following the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II (Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adopted a beagle called Mamma Mia.

The seven-year-old rescue dog joins fellow beagle Guy and a black Labrador thought to be named Pula at their family home in Montecito, California.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Mamma Mia was rescued along with 4,000 other beagles by federal authorities in Virginia in July.

Royal visit to Mayhew charity
The Duchess of Sussex meets a Jack Russell called Minnie during a visit to Mayhew (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the newspaper: “The duchess called me personally.”

She added: “She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, ‘Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.”

Ms Keith said they talked for 30 minutes and she wondered if it was Megan Fox, but it was indeed the Duchess of Sussex.

The newspaper said Meghan and Harry made an after-hours visit and played with Mia who had been brought there with eight of her newborn puppies.

Ms Keith told the Los Angeles Times: “The duchess is holding Mia and was like, ‘We’re adopting her.’”

“She was like, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy. … We want ones we can help who are older.’”

Invictus Games – The Hague
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Invictus Games (Aaron Chown/PA)

Animal-lover Meghan has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the past few years and brought her American rescue beagle Guy to the UK when she married Harry.

The former actress chose animal welfare charity Mayhew as one of her first patronages.

When she moved to England to be with Harry she had to leave Bogart – a Labrador-shepherd mix – in the US.

Meghan has previously said the pair of rescue dogs “mean the absolute world” to her and has referred to them as “my loves” and “my boys”.

Guy and Bogart regularly featured on her Instagram account, with Guy even appearing in a patriotic knitted Union flag jumper.

Meghan often used the #adoptdontshop hashtag in her Instagram posts.

It was American comedian and chat show host Ellen DeGeneres who convinced Meghan to adopt Bogart, her first pet, after she bumped into her in a shelter.

The Queen is the royal best known for her love of dogs.

In their engagement interview in 2017, Harry revealed the Queen’s corgis and dorgis took to Meghan “straight away”.

He said: “And the corgis took to you straight away.

“I’ve spent the last 33 years being barked at; this one walks in, absolutely nothing…”

Describing the moment, Meghan said: “Just laying on my feet during tea, it was very sweet.”

And Harry added: “…just wagging tails and I was just like argh.”

