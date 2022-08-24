A highly provocative act – Thomas Tuchel at fault for clash with Antonio Conte

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

A highly provocative act – Thomas Tuchel at fault for clash with Antonio Conte

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 4.35pm
Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for the touchline melee which followed Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for the touchline melee which followed Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for his clash with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, with his behaviour deemed “highly provocative”.

Both men admitted improper conduct charges following a touchline flashpoint sparked by a handshake at the end of the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on August 14.

Tuchel, who was fined £35,000 and hit with a one-match touchline ban, said he continued to grip Conte’s hand as he felt the Italian had been disrespectful by not looking at him, prompting a melee involving players from both clubs.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel must now serve a one-match touchline ban
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel must now serve a one-match touchline ban (Nigel French/PA)

Explaining its sanctioning decisions, the Football Association’s independent regulatory commission said the German’s reaction was “simply not justifiable”.

“It was quite clearly TT (Tuchel) who instigated the confrontation between himself and AC (Conte) by choosing to grip AC’s hand and jolt him back after AC had passed him by,” read the commission’s findings.

“Had TT not gripped AC’s hand the confrontation between the two and the subsequent melee that followed would not have occurred.

“TT gripping AC’s hand for the reason he gave (AC did not look him in the eye) was simply not justifiable; cursory handshakes are a common occurrence at the end of highly-charged football matches and there exists no obligation for one person to look the other in the eye whilst shaking hands.

“TT telling AC to look him in the eyes whilst gripping his hand and not allowing AC to move away was a highly provocative act.”

Conte, a former Chelsea manager, was fined £15,000 but avoided a touchline ban.

He and Tuchel squared up to each other several times during the heated London derby, before both were shown red cards by referee Anthony Taylor following the full-time scuffle.

Conte said he had wished to quickly shake hands with Tuchel to avoid “any further unease”.

“Due to his very firm grip my arm jarred causing me to be pulled backwards,” said Conte, in his letter to the FA.

“I was both surprised and unhappy that such handshake caused me to be pulled back with such physical force.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was fined £15,000
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte was fined £15,000 (John Walton/PA)

“I did not overreact to this provocation and with the circumstances was proud of how I handled myself. Had I made any reaction then I understand the situation would have been much worse.”

The commission largely agreed with Conte’s assessment of the incident.

“AC did react aggressively to TT’s actions but the commission did not consider him to have hugely overreacted given the circumstances,” continued the report.

“Whilst certain aspects of AC’s behaviour could be considered as being improper, indeed he admitted as much, the commission considered TT to be largely culpable for the incident and unanimously felt that this ought to be clearly and definitively reflected in the level of sanction imposed.”

Following publication of the commission’s written reasons, Tuchel will serve his touchline ban during Saturday’s home game against Leicester, having been permitted to be in the dugout for Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Leeds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was proud to make the Champions League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst proud after Rangers reach Champions League
Manager Eddie Howe remained tight-lipped over Newcastle’s link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe tight-lipped over Newcastle link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak
Luis Sinisterra, left, marked his full Leeds debut with a superb opening goal (Tim Goode/PA)
Luis Sinisterra ‘has to continue working’ if he wants first Premier League start
Cleveland fan John Adams poses in his usual centrefield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game in April 2011 in Cleveland (Amy Sancetta/AP)
Baseball team honours drummer with Hall of Fame induction
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will clash in the Carabao Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City drawn to face Chelsea in Carabao Cup third round
Nigel Pearson is keen to develop a ‘winning mentality’ at Bristol City (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nigel Pearson keen to develop ‘winning mentality’ at Bristol City
Graham Potter was satisfied with Brighton’s performance (Adam Davy/PA)
Graham Potter satisfied as Brighton reach third round with win at Forest Green
Antonio Colak scored for Rangers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rangers beat PSV Eindhoven to secure Champions League football
Chris Wood netted the winner for Newcastle at Tranmere (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Chris Wood bags winner as Newcastle avoid upset at Tranmere
The Spa-Francorchamps circuit has been a significant fixture on the F1 calendar (Rui Vieira/PA)
Discussions are still on – Belgian Grand Prix may stay on F1 calendar

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
Thomas Tuchel was “largely culpable” for the touchline melee which followed Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter