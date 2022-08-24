British teenager becomes youngest person to fly solo around world in small plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British teenager becomes youngest person to fly solo around world in small plane

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 5.11pm Updated: August 24 2022, 11.53pm
Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
A British-Belgian teenager has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft.

A British-Belgian teenager has become the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft.

Mack Rutherford, 17, was greeted by a crowd of supporters after landing west of Sofia in Bulgaria on Wednesday, marking an end to his five-month journey through 52 countries.

The youngster, who comes from a family of pilots, encouraged others to “follow your dreams” after completing the challenge.

Speaking in Bulgaria, he told reporters: “Just follow your dreams, no matter how old you are.

“Work hard and move forward to achieve your goals.”

His journey began on March 23 and has involved facing sandstorms in Sudan, extreme heat in Dubai and airport closures in India.

On Monday, two days before completing his journey, Mack told the PA news agency he was “trying to show that young people can make a difference” and described the experience as “absolutely amazing”.

Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, right, poses with his sister Zara Rutherford after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Rutherford landed in Belgium before flying on to Slovakia and Sofia, Bulgaria, for the final leg of his Guinness World Record attempt to be the youngest person to the fly around the world solo in a small plane. Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world at nineteen years old. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Mack Rutherford and his sister Zara Rutherford after landing at the Buzet airfield in Pont-A-Celles, Belgium, on Tuesday, the penultimate day of his journey (Virginia Mayo/AP)

He also revealed that the feat involved him at one point sleeping in a shed beside a runway on an uninhabited Pacific island after a “hairy moment” flying through rain and low cloud.

Mack has broken two Guinness World Records – becoming the youngest person to fly around the world solo, and the youngest person to circumnavigate the globe in a microlight plane.

The previous record holder for flying solo was British pilot Travis Ludlow, who was 18 years and 150 days old when he completed his journey last year.

Mack’s trip took him through Europe, Asia, Africa, the US, two oceans, and included a UK touchdown at London’s Biggin Hill Airport.

The teenager flew a Shark – a high-performance ultralight aircraft with a cruising speed reaching 300km/h (186mph).

Mack Rutherford solo flight
Mack Rutherford at Biggin Hill Airport during his bid to beat the Guinness World Record (Gareth Fuller/PA)

His sister, Zara Rutherford, has been supporting him along the way after she became the youngest woman to fly around the world, aged 19, in January.

She was among those who greeted him following his final touchdown on Wednesday.

Miss Rutherford told the Associated Press: “While he was flying, I constantly tried to keep in touch and help him.

“Our parents called him every day, and I joined in those conversations.

“I gave him advice on the route, on the flight, so that I could be useful to him.”

The teenager has wanted to be a pilot since the age of three and qualified for his pilot licence in September 2020, aged 15.

His father Sam Rutherford is a professional ferry pilot, and his mother Beatrice is a private pilot.

