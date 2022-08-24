South African workers march in capital against inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South African workers march in capital against inflation

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 5.55pm
Protesters from various trade unions gather at the government’s Union Buildings in Pretoria (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP)
Protesters from various trade unions gather at the government's Union Buildings in Pretoria (Shiraaz Mohamed/AP)

South African workers have demonstrated against the country’s rising cost of living, including record-high fuel prices and increased costs for basic foods.

About 1,000 workers marched to the Union Buildings, the seat of government in the capital Pretoria, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to contain rising prices.

South Africa’s economy is still reeling from the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in which an estimated two million jobs were lost, exacerbating the country’s 35% unemployment rate.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has also hit South Africa’s economy, with petrol prices reaching record highs despite the government’s suspension of an increase in the fuel levy earlier this year.

With South Africa’s inflation now at 7.4%, the rising cost of living has been compounded by rolling power blackouts due to inability of the state-owned power company, Eskom, to generate adequate electricity.

Eskom has applied for an increase in electricity prices despite it failing to provide an uninterrupted power supply for industry and households.

Moalusi Tumane, a schoolteacher in Palm Ridge, east of Johannesburg, said teachers are hard hit by the rising cost of living.

“The economy has gone down, especially for us poor teachers… I am struggling to pay my debts because of the interest rate… Petrol is going up, food prices are going up, even our medical aid premiums are increasing,” said Mr Tumane.

“That is a problem because as a teacher I can no longer afford to live the life that I deserve to be living.”

He urged the government to urgently increase teachers’ salaries and the unions have demanded a 10% salary increase.

Lydia Motswahole, who works for dairy company Clover, said she currently has no income as the company’s workers have been on strike since November.

The striking workers are demanding that the company halt its plans to cut their salaries by up to 20% and to stop plans to lay off workers.

“I am a single parent, so I am seriously affected especially because we have been on strike for 9 months so there is absolutely no income,” said Ms Motswahole.

“We are appealing to the government to intervene in the ever-increasing price of food and petrol. We cannot even afford to pay for transport.”

South Africa’s largest union, the Confederation of South African Trade Unions, and the South African Federation of Trade Unions are blaming the ruling party, the African National Congress, for the poor state of the country’s economy, which was already in recession before the Covid-19 pandemic.

