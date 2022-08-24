Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as August on track for dry month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Met Office issues thunderstorm warning as August on track for dry month

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 5.57pm Updated: August 24 2022, 11.25pm
A woman walking in the rain through Greenwich Park, London where the grass has been parched by weeks of dry weather (Yui Mok/PA)
A woman walking in the rain through Greenwich Park, London where the grass has been parched by weeks of dry weather (Yui Mok/PA)

The Met Office has warned that parts of England will be hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain as it revealed August is on track to be another dry month.

The yellow warning issued for Thursday from midnight to 3pm for south and eastern England, says driving conditions could be affected by spray, standing water and even hail and there may be delays to train services, power cuts, flooding and lightning strikes.

But while the forecast rain and downpours last week make it unlikely this summer – June, July and August – will see record dryness, forecasters warn there needs to be a period of above average rainfall to ease the drought.

So far this month the UK as a whole has had only 46% of the average total rainfall for August, the Met Office said.

Much of the country has seen even drier conditions, with only 35% of the total expected rainfall for the month so far in England, 34% in Wales and 39% in Northern Ireland.

And in southern England there has been just 29% of the month’s average from 1991 to 2020.

Bedfordshire has had only 13% of its average August rainfall so far, recording just 7.7mm (0.3 inches) this month.

The ongoing dry weather has seen drought declared across swathes of England, with parched grass and struggling crops, streams drying up and river, reservoir and aquifer levels low, and hosepipe bans brought in for millions as heatwaves pushed up demand for water.

Map of areas affected by drought
(PA Graphics)

Heavy rain is expected for some areas of the UK on Thursday and Friday, with parts of the South East potentially seeing 5-15mm of rain fall over three hours.

The Environment Agency issued six alerts for areas where “flooding is possible” on Thursday, adding: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms, bringing the potential for locally intense rainfall, are forecast to affect the London area.

“While uncertainty remains around exact timings and which areas will experience the heaviest rain, there is a possibility that rivers could respond quickly and overtop their banks.

“Flooding to low-lying land, roads and riverside gardens is possible.

“Surface water flooding may also affect low-lying areas.”

But the bank holiday is expected to be largely dry with warm sunny spells, though possibly wetter in the North West.

Temperatures could climb to 30C or into the mid-20s depending on how the high pressure builds, the Met Office said.

Spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We’ve definitely switched from the hot and dry regime to something that has rain in the forecast.

“There’s some heavy rain for the next 24 to 36 hours, providing some relief to gardeners more than helping to top up long-term resources.”

While the forecast rain for this week will mean this month will “catch up a bit” with rainfall totals, he said: “It’s certainly going to be a dry August for the whole of the UK.”

And he said some areas had gone without any significant rainfall from the middle of June until last week.

“We’ve had below average rainfall for such a long time, it’s going to take a period of above average rain to make it up,” he warned.

Whether that period of above average rainfall is looming remains to be seen, with the Met Office set to bring out its seasonal forecast for the likely conditions over the next few months next week.

It is possible for the weather to turn around: the severely dry summer of 1976 was followed by rain that meant that rainfall levels had caught up with the average by the end of autumn.

But scientists warn that climate change is making weather extremes more likely, increasing heatwaves, droughts and heavy rain events that can lead to flash floods.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting
South Central Ambulance Service has been rated as “inadequate” following an inspection (PA)
Ambulance service rated ‘inadequate’ as report says delay contributed to death
Drivers planning bank holiday getaways on Friday afternoon are being warned they could face severe delays (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers warned to avoid bank holiday getaway trips on Friday afternoon
Homeless people sleeping in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Homeless people ‘missing out on care due to lack of specialist accommodation’
Manager Eddie Howe remained tight-lipped over Newcastle’s link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak (Richard Sellers/PA)
Eddie Howe tight-lipped over Newcastle link with Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak
Cleveland fan John Adams poses in his usual centrefield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game in April 2011 in Cleveland (Amy Sancetta/AP)
Baseball team honours drummer with Hall of Fame induction
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)
World’s future being decided in Ukraine, says Zelensky
Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring for Leeds (Tim Goode/PA)
Luis Sinisterra stars as Leeds brush aside Barnsley
Eric Bailly has joined Marseille on loan from Manchester United (Francesco Scaccianoce/PA)
Eric Bailly joins Marseille on loan from Manchester United
Karen Dempsey was found in a pub car park with a stab wound to the chest (Yui Mok/PA)
Man charged with murder after woman stabbed in Merseyside

More from The Courier

'Desperate' for action: Clark
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
John Justice in front of The Pillars on Dundee's Crichton Street.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037663 -- Education Secretary launching consultation on Gaelic and Scots at the Goodlyburn Primary, which offers Gaelic Medium Education -- Picture shows gaelic teacher Christina McGregor with pupil Leena Valuri -- Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth - Wednesday 24th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
Tele News, unknown REPORTER Story, CR0012673 Tele First Class picture supplement. One P1 class at Goodlyburn Primary School. Picture shows general view / gv / locator. Goodlyburn Primary School, Crieff Road, Perth. Monday 26th August Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
A woman walking in the rain through Greenwich Park, London where the grass has been parched by weeks of dry weather (Yui Mok/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter