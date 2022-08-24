The Queen hopes for ‘better times in the future’ for Ukrainians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

The Queen hopes for ‘better times in the future’ for Ukrainians

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 7.41pm
The Queen has wished citizens of Ukraine a happy independence day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Queen has wished citizens of Ukraine a happy independence day (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Queen said she is hoping the world can look forward to better times in an address marking independence day for Ukrainians.

The British Embassy in Kyiv published the message as the country celebrated the anniversary in the midst of Russia’s war against the nation.

Wednesday marked 31 years since Ukraine broke from Moscow’s rule following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In a series of tweets, the UK in Ukraine Twitter account said: “On their 31st anniversary of Independence, Her Majesty The Queen congratulates Ukrainians.

“In her address to the President of Ukraine she said: ‘It gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency and the people of Ukraine my warmest greetings on the celebration of your Independence Day.

‘In this most challenging year, I hope that today will be a time for the Ukrainian people, both in Ukraine and around the world, to celebrate their culture, history and identity. May we look to better times in the future. Elizabeth R.’”

The Queen has previously shown her support for Ukrainian citizens by donating to a charitable appeal.

The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) thanked her in March for making a “generous donation” towards its appeal, set up to help civilians affected by the conflict.

The Queen and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Berkshire in March (Steve Parsons/PA)

At the time, the palace declined to disclose the amount given.

Later that month, a photograph was taken during an audience at Windsor Castle with the Queen and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which showed a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, behind the pair.

The gesture was seen as a symbol of the Queen’s support for the people of Ukraine.

