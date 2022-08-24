Man charged with murder after woman stabbed in Merseyside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with murder after woman stabbed in Merseyside

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 8.05pm
Karen Dempsey was found in a pub car park with a stab wound to the chest (Yui Mok/PA)
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed in Merseyside earlier this week.

Merseyside Police said Jamie Dempsey, of Kirkby, had been charged following an incident outside the Brambles pub in Kirkby on Monday.

The 32-year-old was also charged with possession of a bladed article, wounding with intent and affray.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Merseyside Domestic Violence remand court on Thursday.

Karen Dempsey
The family of Karen Dempsey have paid tribute to her after she was fatally stabbed on Monday (Merseyside Police/PA)

It comes after Karen Dempsey, 55, also from the Kirkby area, was found in the pub car park with a stab wound to the chest.

She was taken to hospital but later died.

Following the charge, her family said they were “devastated” by her death and paid tribute to her, describing her as “beautiful, vivacious and compassionate”.

In a statement issued through Merseyside Police, they said: “Karen was a beautiful, vivacious and compassionate woman who always had a smile on her face and lit up a room. Her zest for life was infectious and it left others breathless. She loved being surrounded by her family and friends.

“Karen was dedicated to her work and in helping others she made a real difference to people’s lives. She was a fantastic advocate for social justice for more than 30 years and her loss will be felt right across Kirkby.

“As a family we are devastated by her untimely death – it was her willingness to help that led to her being cruelly taken from us.

“She will be sorely missed by her family and friends – her death has left a huge void in our lives.

“We would like to thank the police for their investigations and the emergency services who fought so hard to save her life.”

A 38-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and wounding is being questioned by police.

