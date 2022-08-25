Duke of Sussex to saddle up for annual charity polo tournament in Colorado

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Duke of Sussex to saddle up for annual charity polo tournament in Colorado

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 7.03am Updated: August 25 2022, 8.25am
Duke of Sussex to saddle up for annual charity polo tournament in Colorado (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Duke of Sussex is due to saddle up for an annual polo tournament in Aspen, Colorado, today, to raise funds and awareness for his charity Sentebale.

Harry will play on the Sentebale Team, joined by his longtime friend and the charity’s ambassador: Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras.

They are due to battle it out against the Royal Salute and the US Polo Assn teams in a round robin tournament.

The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is held yearly at the Aspen Valley Polo Club, and serves as the single-largest fundraising event for the charity to advance its mission on behalf of young people across Lesotho and Botswana.

It is unclear whether the Duchess of Sussex will be attending the tournament to cheer on her husband.

It is unclear whether the Duchess of Sussex will be attending the tournament to cheer on her husband (Matt Dunham/PA)

Sentable was set up in 2006 by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

The charity works with children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and, more recently, Covid-19.

Ahead of the event, Harry said: “We are delighted to return once again to the stunning grounds of Aspen Valley Polo Club for the annual Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

“Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers’ work in HIV, and named after my mum’s favourite flower, the ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need.

“We are all proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible.”

Dr Haruhisa Handa, founder of international sports promotion society, ISPS Handa, said the work done by Harry and Prince Seeiso had “changed the landscape for the care of those suffering from HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and beyond”.

Sentebale’s 2021 Annual Report, published this year, highlighted the socio-economic impact Covid-19 has had on individuals, organisations and communities across Lesotho and Botswana.

The two African countries have the second and fourth-highest prevalence rates of HIV in the world respectively, and the report highlighted how many of the challenges children and young people face have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

