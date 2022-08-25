Japan police chief to resign over shooting of former prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japan police chief to resign over shooting of former prime minister

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 7.07am Updated: August 25 2022, 7.35am
Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Japan’s national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.

National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura’s announcement came as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Mr Abe’s life on July 8 when he was assassinated in Nara in western Japan.

Japan Abe Shooting
Flowers arrive at the residence of former prime minister Shinzo Abe (Kyodo News via AP)

The report found holes in Mr Abe’s police protection that allowed the alleged attacker to shoot him from behind.

Mr Nakamura said he took the former prime minister’s death seriously and that he submitted his resignation to the National Public Safety Commission earlier on Thursday.

“In order to fundamentally re-examine guarding and never to let this happen, we need to have a new system,” Mr Nakamura told a news conference as he announced his intention to step down.

Mr Nakamura did not say when his resignation would be official. Japanese media reported that his resignation is expected to be approved at Friday’s Cabinet meeting.

The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the scene and is currently under mental evaluation until late November.

Yamagami told police that he targeted Mr Abe because of the former leader’s link to the Unification Church, which he hated.

Mr Abe sent a video message last year to a group affiliated with the church, which experts say may have infuriated the shooting suspect.

Mr Abe’s family paid tribute to him in a private Buddhist ritual on Thursday marking the 49th day of his assassination.

In Nara, prefectural police chief Tomoaki Onizuka also expressed his intention to step down over Mr Abe’s assassination.

The church, which was founded in South Korea in 1954 and came to Japan a decade later, has built close ties with a host of conservative lawmakers, many of them members of Mr Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party on their shared interests of anti-communism.

Since the 1980s, the church has faced accusations of problematic recruiting and religious sales in Japan, and the governing party’s church ties have sent support ratings of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet into a nosedive even after its recent shuffle.

