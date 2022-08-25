Russian patriarch cancels event where he was to meet pope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russian patriarch cancels event where he was to meet pope

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 7.16am Updated: August 25 2022, 7.25am
Pope Francis with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill (Gregorio Borgia, Pool/AP)
Pope Francis with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill (Gregorio Borgia, Pool/AP)

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church has cancelled his planned attendance at an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan next month where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis, a top Orthodox official said.

The move is seen as a sign of further deterioration in relations over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, head of foreign relations for the Moscow Patriarchate, was quoted by the Ria Novosti news agency as saying that Kirill would not be attending the September 13-15 meeting and that therefore any meeting with Francis was off.

Kirill has justified the invasion of Ukraine on spiritual and ideological grounds, calling it a “metaphysical” battle with the West.

He has blessed Russian soldiers going into battle and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.

Francis had confirmed as recently as last month that he would meet with Kirill at the Kazakh meeting in what would have been the second-ever encounter between a pope and a Russian patriarch.

The first was in 2016 and their second had been planned for June but was postponed over the diplomatic fallout of the war.

Francis has denounced the war in Ukraine but has tried to keep a door open to dialogue with Moscow, refraining from condemning Russia, President Vladimir Putin or Kirill by name.

His balanced approach has angered Kyiv, which this week condemned his comments lamenting that innocents on both sides were paying the price of war.

Francis made those comments on Wednesday as he marked six months of war and referred to the weekend car bomb slaying in Moscow of Darya Dugina, a nationalist Russian TV commentator and daughter of the right-wing Russian political theorist, Alexander Dugin, who ardently supports the war.

Francis listed the “poor girl” killed by a car bomb in Moscow, as well as orphans in Ukraine and Russia, among the “innocents” who have been victimised by the “insanity of war.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the Holy See, Andrii Yurash, said Francis’ words were “disappointing” by seemingly equating “aggressor & victim, rapist and raped”.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he asked how it was possible for Francis to cite an “ideologist of imperialism as innocent victim?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(PA)
NHS dentistry on its ‘last legs’ despite data showing surge in treatments
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp has turned down a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said (Family handout/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s funeral to be held next month
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships
Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan
Commuters shelter under umbrellas while crossing a bridge over the canal in Paddington, west London (Peter Clifton/PA)
Thunderstorm warning as torrential downpours batter the UK
NI Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
NI health minister warns of £400m overspend needed to deliver effective services
French President Emmanuel Macron (PA)
French leader Macron heads to Algeria in bid to heal wounds
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
(US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California via AP)
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

More from The Courier

Dennis Campbell comforts his wife Avril outside Dundee Sheriff Court after their acquittal
Dundee Mormon Bishop tells child abuse inquiry: 'We were smackers. It was a different…
Pope Francis with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill (Gregorio Borgia, Pool/AP)
Fife PC's pursuit of cyclist, 15, was not in line with training, trial told
A sign at Broughty Ferry beach warning of the pollution.
Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive…
0
Courier News - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0034325 -- Ruth Birse has opted to send her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) to an all Gaelic speaking school so that they are bilingual and have all the skills and benefits of that. This is to used as part of a larger investigation into the benefits or Gaelic -- Picture shows Ruth Birse and her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) -- Thistle works, Strathord, Stanley -- Monday 21st March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perthshire parents on why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids
0
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife
0
Dundee take on Ayr United this Friday.
Ayr v Dundee: Impressive numbers behind Honest Men's start and what Dark Blues can…
0