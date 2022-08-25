‘Animal-loving’ Ukrainian sniper rescues abandoned pets from battlefield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Animal-loving’ Ukrainian sniper rescues abandoned pets from battlefield

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 8.01am
Oskana Krasnova has rescued almost 30 pets she discovered when passing through abandoned villages. (Oskana Krasnova/PA)
Oskana Krasnova has rescued almost 30 pets she discovered when passing through abandoned villages. (Oskana Krasnova/PA)

An “animal-loving” Ukrainian sniper and her husband fighting on the frontline have rescued dozens of pets after discovering them abandoned on the battlefield.

Oskana Krasnova, 27, uses her wages to pay for food and supplies to nurse the animals back to health before arranging for them to be transported on military vehicles to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to be rehomed.

Oskana Krasnova, 27, and her husband Stanislav Krasnov, 35, holding a rescued cat.
Oskana Krasnova (left), 27, and her husband Stanislav Krasnov, 35, holding a rescued cat (Oskana Krasnova/PA)

Ms Krasnova had previously worked as a lawyer in the capital until Russia invaded the country six months ago and she joined the Ukrainian frontline defence, fighting in the Donetsk region.

In between working as snipers, Ms Krasnova and her husband Stanislav Krasnov, 35, have rescued almost 30 pets they have discovered when passing through abandoned villages.

Speaking to the PA news agency from the frontline, Ms Krasnova said: “I love animals a lot and I used to help rescue animals with my husband even before the Russian invasion.

“I come across a lot of abandoned pets when I am going about my duties and I can’t just leave them.

“It’s hard to evacuate animals from the frontline but these poor pets have been used to living with humans so they can’t survive on their own.

“I have my own pets who are being looked after by my parents in Kyiv and I could never dream of abandoning them.”

The first animal the couple rescued was a black dog they found in an abandoned house.
The first animal the couple rescued was a black dog they found in an abandoned house (Oskana Krasnova/PA)

Ms Krasnova said her most memorable rescue to date was the first abandoned animal she saved on the frontline.

The couple had heard “some strange sounds” while walking through an abandoned house and found a small, black dog trapped in the building.

Ms Krasnova said the animal was “clearly traumatised” and had been surviving off raw potatoes when they discovered her.

“I think she had been there for about a month – it was awful,” she said.

“She was just lying on the floor and we placed a pillow under her head while she was barking and crying and foaming at the mouth.

“We had to push her into a box and transport her in our military vehicle.

“She was having seizures and we didn’t think she would survive.”

Oskana Krasnova and her husband Stanislav Krasnov with an abandoned dog.
Oskana Krasnova and her husband, Stanislav, have rescued almost 30 pets from abandoned villages (Oskana Krasnova/PA)

Ms Krasnova fed the dog every hour and cared for her around the clock until her health began to improve.

“We have a friend who has some volunteers out in Kyiv who work with traumatised animals and he took in the poor dog,” she said.

“Months on, she’s now okay and she lives with a foster family.”

Ms Krasnova said she mainly rescues dogs and cats but has occasionally helped smaller creatures like birds and rabbits, which she tends to release into the wild once healthy.

“At the moment where we are based we have a herd of pigs with us from one of the nearby villages,” Ms Krasnova said.

“Obviously we can’t rescue them as they won’t all fit in our military vehicles but we are making sure they are okay and have enough food.”

The rescued animals have become a huge part of the couple’s life and even when Mr Krasnov was wounded, he was joined by a small kitten while he was strapped to a stretcher receiving medical treatment.

A rescued kitten sits on Stanislav Krasnov while he receives medical treatment after being injured.
A rescued kitten sits on Stanislav Krasnov while he receives medical treatment after being injured (Oskana Krasnova/PA)

“The animals we rescue are really very grateful and loyal,” Ms Krasnova said.

“Sometimes it’s really hard (to say goodbye to them) mainly because I spend so much time treating them.

“But I feel relieved because I know that they won’t starve and suffer again,” she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(PA)
NHS dentistry on its ‘last legs’ despite data showing surge in treatments
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp has turned down a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said (Family handout/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s funeral to be held next month
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships
Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan
Commuters shelter under umbrellas while crossing a bridge over the canal in Paddington, west London (Peter Clifton/PA)
Thunderstorm warning as torrential downpours batter the UK
NI Health Minister Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)
NI health minister warns of £400m overspend needed to deliver effective services
French President Emmanuel Macron (PA)
French leader Macron heads to Algeria in bid to heal wounds
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
(US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California via AP)
California man pleads guilty to smuggling 1,700 animals

More from The Courier

Dennis Campbell comforts his wife Avril outside Dundee Sheriff Court after their acquittal
Dundee Mormon Bishop tells child abuse inquiry: 'We were smackers. It was a different…
Oskana Krasnova has rescued almost 30 pets she discovered when passing through abandoned villages. (Oskana Krasnova/PA)
Fife PC's pursuit of cyclist, 15, was not in line with training, trial told
A sign at Broughty Ferry beach warning of the pollution.
Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive…
0
Courier News - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0034325 -- Ruth Birse has opted to send her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) to an all Gaelic speaking school so that they are bilingual and have all the skills and benefits of that. This is to used as part of a larger investigation into the benefits or Gaelic -- Picture shows Ruth Birse and her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) -- Thistle works, Strathord, Stanley -- Monday 21st March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perthshire parents on why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids
0
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife
0
Dundee take on Ayr United this Friday.
Ayr v Dundee: Impressive numbers behind Honest Men's start and what Dark Blues can…
0