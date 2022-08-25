Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 8.01am
Jack Draper (pictured) defeated Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Jack Draper (pictured) defeated Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/AP)

Jack Draper hopes he can take plenty of confidence from an impressive win over former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to reach the quarter-finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

The 20-year-old Briton remains on course to break into the top 50 ahead of his US Open debut on the back of an impressive run which also saw him make the last eight in Montreal, beating the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Gael Monfils.

Draper, who had reached the semi-finals on home turf in Eastbourne earlier this summer, swiftly took control after moving 5-0 ahead in the opening set against Thiem, who is continuing to try to rediscover his own form after close to a year out with a wrist injury.

Thiem improved in the second set, but also hit six double faults as he tried to put Draper on the back foot.

However, the Briton, currently ranked 55 in the world, eventually got a crucial break in the ninth game to go on to close out the match 6-1 6-4.

Draper, who will face Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler for a place in the semi-finals, said: “I started confidently, I started well.

“I was hitting through the ball, felt good in the conditions. It was a difficult start because I felt like everyone was supporting Dominic.

“I knew that I needed to come out confidently and sharp – and that’s what I did.”

British number four Draper, who did not face a break point all match, added on the ATP Tour website: “I was really good behind serve, really solid.

“In the second set it was tough because he was coming up with some amazing shots.

“It was a real honour to be on court with Dominic. He’s an amazing player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp has turned down a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United
Matt Clarke has joined Middlesbrough on a three-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Matt Clarke’s desire to play takes him from Brighton to Middlesbrough
Michael O’Neill was appointed Stoke boss in November 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Stoke sack Michael O’Neill after poor start to the season
Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley was absent from the squad at Swansea because of a personal issue (Leila Coker/PA)
Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
Ajax striker Antony is wanted by Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer
US-based veteran Jess Fishlock (right) has been recalled as Wales attempt to reach the Women’s World Cup play-offs in October (Nick Potts/PA)
Jess Fishlock recalled for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers
Ben Stokes produced one of the greatest innings of all time at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
On this day in 2019: Magical Ben Stokes leads England to thrilling victory

More from The Courier

Dennis Campbell comforts his wife Avril outside Dundee Sheriff Court after their acquittal
Dundee Mormon Bishop tells child abuse inquiry: 'We were smackers. It was a different…
Jack Draper (pictured) defeated Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Fife PC's pursuit of cyclist, 15, was not in line with training, trial told
A sign at Broughty Ferry beach warning of the pollution.
Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive…
0
Courier News - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0034325 -- Ruth Birse has opted to send her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) to an all Gaelic speaking school so that they are bilingual and have all the skills and benefits of that. This is to used as part of a larger investigation into the benefits or Gaelic -- Picture shows Ruth Birse and her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) -- Thistle works, Strathord, Stanley -- Monday 21st March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perthshire parents on why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids
0
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife
0
Dundee take on Ayr United this Friday.
Ayr v Dundee: Impressive numbers behind Honest Men's start and what Dark Blues can…
0