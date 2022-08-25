Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Court in Pakistan bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 9.55am
Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Rahmat Gul/AP)
Ex-Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Rahmat Gul/AP)

A court in Pakistan has extended former premier Imran Khan’s protection from arrest through to the end of the month, officials said, after police filed terrorism charges against the country’s popular opposition leader.

The court protected Mr Khan from arrest until September 1 over accusations that during a speech over the weekend, he threatened police officers and a female judge.

The developments before the court relief for Mr Khan had raised fears of violent clashes between police and Mr Khan, who is leading mass rallies and seeking snap elections after being ousted.

The government says elections will be held as scheduled next year.

On Thursday, Mr Khan told reporters outside the court that he never threatened anyone.

He said the terrorism charges against him were politically motivated and that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government feared Mr Khan’s growing popularity.

“You are making fun of Pakistan,” Mr Khan said of Mr Sharif’s government.

Later, Mr Khan went to another court where a criminal case was registered against him this week on charges of defying a ban on staging rallies in the capital, Islamabad. He was protected from arrest in that case as well until September 7.

Earlier, Mr Khan’s lawyer requested the anti-terrorism court to protect Mr Khan from arrest. Babar Awan said the terrorism charges filed against Mr Khan were “an act of revenge”.

Arriving at court, Mr Khan was asked to walk toward the courtroom as ordinary suspects do.

Hundreds of Khan supporters gathered outside the court building, chanting slogans against Mr Sharif’s government. Demonstrators said Mr Khan is being politically victimised by Mr Sharif’s government.

Later, Mr Khan left the court for his home on the outskirts of Islamabad.

Mr Sharif replaced Mr Khan in April when he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament. Legal experts say Mr Khan could face from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence if he is found guilty by the court during the trial which has not started yet against him on the terrorism charges.

Thursday’s appearance of Mr Khan before an anti-terrorism tribunal amid tight security was the latest development in the saga between Pakistan’s government and Mr Khan, who has been holding mass rallies, seeking to return to power.

Mr Khan is also to appear before the Islamabad High Court on August 31 to face contempt proceedings on charges of threatening a judge. His conviction, in this case, will mean his disqualification from politics for life under Pakistani law. No convicted person can run for office.

It is the second time that Mr Khan — a former cricket star turned Islamist politician — faces contempt charges. After elections in 1993, he was summoned but pardoned by the Supreme Court after describing the conduct of the judiciary as “shameful” and saying it did not ensure free and fair elections.

Legal experts say Mr Khan has limited options and could avoid a conviction if he apologises for his remarks against Judge Zeba Chaudhry, when he told her to “get ready for it, we will also take action against you.”

