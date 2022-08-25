‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘I can’t take winning for granted’ says Tom Pidcock ahead of World Championships

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 10.03am
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)

Tom Pidcock does not mean to sound arrogant when discussing his chances at this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, but he knows he should win.

The reigning Olympic champion is the man to beat in Les Gets, France, on Sunday, having stormed to the European title in Munich last week.

“I’m the favourite to win,” Pidcock told the PA news agency. “If nothing goes wrong, I should win. But I need to make sure nothing goes wrong.”

Such expectations were something Pidcock had to deal with when dominating under-23 and junior races across road, mountain biking and cyclo-cross, and something the 23-year-old now carries into elite events.

“I don’t think about it but I guess it would be a disappointment if I didn’t win,” he added. “The thing I’ve got used to is only being able to meet expectations. I’ve had to change my mindset going into elite races because I can’t take winning for granted.

“At juniors and under-23s I could win at will, and there I could only meet expectations, I couldn’t exceed them.”

“But at the Olympics, (eight weeks after) breaking my collarbone, that’s where I learned to celebrate, to appreciate, to take time to soak in my successes.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Three
Tom Pidcock’s enjoyed a breakthrough moment with Olympic gold in Tokyo (PA)

Tokyo success has not changed the Yorkshireman’s life – though it did change his right wrist, where the Olympic rings are now tattooed.

“I always said I’d never get a tattoo,” he said. “So I guess that’s what the Olympics meant to me…

“In the Olympics if you win a gold medal it doesn’t matter if you’re the world champion at dominoes – you win a gold medal and everybody cares so in that sense it’s bigger.

“But then the most iconic thing in cycling is the world champions’ jersey. The world championships is the race that motivates me the most…

Tom Pidcock won two races in the Mountain Bike World Cup series in May (Red Bull).

“The only thing bigger than a world championships is arguably winning the Tour de France.”

There may well come a time for that in Pidcock’s career, though such goals will not be a focus before Paris 2024, where he wants to defend his Olympic mountain bike title and challenge for another on the road.

So much Pidcock touches turns to gold. Of this year’s achievements many would argue his cyclo-cross world title, won in January, and his European mountain bike title are both secondary to the stunning solo stage win he took on the Alpe d’Huez in his debut Tour de France last month.

It must infuriate mountain bike specialists that Pidcock can be winning on one of the Tour’s most famous mountains one month, then beating them all at the Euros a few weeks later. Pidcock thinks they should take a look in the mirror.

“I think mountain bikers, they don’t do that much training,” he said. “In my opinion not enough. It seems to be more about technical skills but the place where you make the difference is on the climbs. I think it’s the culture of mountain biking.”

Pidcock is certainly not guilty of that. He rode much of the way from Munich to his base this week in Morzine, a town where he spent many summer holidays in his youth.

Setting out from a secluded but spacious private chalet, Pidcock has spent the week riding three, four or five-hour blocks on the road – with his mountain bike not scheduled for a spin before a recon of the worlds course on Friday.

Success this week would see Pidcock head to next month’s road world championships in Wollongong, Australia, with a shot at the unprecedented treble of being world champion in the three disciplines in the same year.

“The world championships has always been the biggest thing to me, the rainbow jersey” he said. “Every year the best rider on the day wins the world champions’ jersey. That has been the main thing that has inspired me in cycling.”

::Tom Pidcock is a Red Bull athlete. Watch Tom in action at the 2022 UCI MTB World Championships this weekend on Red Bull TV.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp has turned down a move to Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
I’ve decided to stay at Eintracht – Kevin Trapp turns down Manchester United
Matt Clarke has joined Middlesbrough on a three-year deal (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Matt Clarke’s desire to play takes him from Brighton to Middlesbrough
Michael O’Neill was appointed Stoke boss in November 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA).
Stoke sack Michael O’Neill after poor start to the season
Hatters skipper Sonny Bradley was absent from the squad at Swansea because of a personal issue (Leila Coker/PA)
Luton captain Sonny Bradley could feature against Sheffield United
Jill Scott has decided to hang up her boots, but wants to stay involved in football (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jill Scott: It will be impossible to move away from football now I’m retired
Six British sides will be among the 32 teams in Europe’s premier club competition (Adam Davy/PA)
British clubs await fate as Champions League draw takes place
Jack Draper (pictured) defeated Dominic Thiem (Paul Chiasson/AP)
Jack Draper hopes to take confidence from impressive victory over Dominic Thiem
Ajax striker Antony is wanted by Manchester United (Michael Regan/PA)
Football rumours: Ajax want £84m from Manchester United for Antony transfer
US-based veteran Jess Fishlock (right) has been recalled as Wales attempt to reach the Women’s World Cup play-offs in October (Nick Potts/PA)
Jess Fishlock recalled for Wales’ crucial World Cup qualifiers
Ben Stokes produced one of the greatest innings of all time at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
On this day in 2019: Magical Ben Stokes leads England to thrilling victory

More from The Courier

Dennis Campbell comforts his wife Avril outside Dundee Sheriff Court after their acquittal
Dundee Mormon Bishop tells child abuse inquiry: 'We were smackers. It was a different…
Tom Pidcock is the favourite going into this weekend’s UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets (Red Bull)
Fife PC's pursuit of cyclist, 15, was not in line with training, trial told
A sign at Broughty Ferry beach warning of the pollution.
Sewage warning in River Tay to be lifted as update issued on Riverside Drive…
0
Courier News - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0034325 -- Ruth Birse has opted to send her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) to an all Gaelic speaking school so that they are bilingual and have all the skills and benefits of that. This is to used as part of a larger investigation into the benefits or Gaelic -- Picture shows Ruth Birse and her children Elizabeth (aged 11) and James (aged 9) -- Thistle works, Strathord, Stanley -- Monday 21st March 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perthshire parents on why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids
0
An artist's impression of how the solar farm will look.
75,000 solar panels capable of powering 7,000 homes to be built in Fife
0
Dundee take on Ayr United this Friday.
Ayr v Dundee: Impressive numbers behind Honest Men's start and what Dark Blues can…
0