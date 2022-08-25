In Pictures: Umbrellas at the ready as dry weather gives way to downpours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Umbrellas at the ready as dry weather gives way to downpours

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 2.43pm
Mia West, aged 11, and Jack West, aged 7 with soggy wellies at Ingrebourne Valley Nature Reserve in Rainham (Ian West/PA)
Mia West, aged 11, and Jack West, aged 7 with soggy wellies at Ingrebourne Valley Nature Reserve in Rainham (Ian West/PA)

Torrential downpours have battered the UK, with part of Essex seeing more than an inch of rain in an hour.

A yellow thunderstorm warning was announced for London and the South East, the East of England and the East Midlands, with forecasters saying flooding is likely amid “intense downpours”.

The warning comes after a period of dry weather which has seen drought declared across swathes of England, with parched grass and struggling crops, streams drying up and river, reservoir and aquifer levels low, and hosepipe bans brought in for millions as heatwaves pushed up demand for water.

Summer weather Aug 24th 2022
Commuters shelter beneath umbrellas while crossing a bridge over the canal in Paddington, west London (Peter Clifton/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2022
Hunter, a long haired dachshund, enjoyed the puddles at the Ingrebourne Valley Nature Reserve in Rainham (Ian West/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2022
His owners Mia West, 11, and Jack West, 7, shared in the splashy fun in appropriately named Rainham in Kent (Ian West/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2022
People walk alongside canals in Little Venice, London (James Manning/PA)
Summer weather Aug 24th 2022
Wembley Way in north-west London (James Manning/PA)
Summer weather Aug 24th 2022
A coot enjoys the change in the weather in Paddington (Peter Clifton/PA)
Ealing Broadway station in west London
Ealing Broadway station in west London (James Manning/PA)
Summer weather Aug 24th 2022
Driving conditions will potentially be affected by spray, standing water and even hail (James Manning/PA)
Summer weather Aug 25th 2022
People walk alongside canals in Little Venice, west London (James Manning/PA)

