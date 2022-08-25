Met defends handling of Owami Davies case against suggestions of ‘racial bias’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Met defends handling of Owami Davies case against suggestions of ‘racial bias’

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 3.10pm Updated: August 25 2022, 6.03pm
A New Scotland Yard sign outside the Curtis Green building on Victoria Embankment in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Metropolitan Police has defended its handling of Owami Davies’ disappearance against suggestions of racial bias, revealing the case was its biggest missing person investigation this year.

Scotland Yard said any commentary implying the search for the 24-year-old student nurse was prejudiced or insufficient was “unsubstantiated” and did a “disservice” to the work done on the case.

It added such suggestions “including from former police officers” were based on speculation, after Ms Davies was found safe and well in Hampshire on Tuesday following a seven-week investigation.

Ex-Met chief superintendent Dal Babu was among those to pen opinion pieces about the case, writing an article published by the Guardian on Wednesday which carried the headline: “What would the Owami Davies case look like if she were a blonde white woman?”

Met Commander Paul Brogden, who worked on the investigation, said on Thursday: “Any commentary, including from former police officers, that suggests our response to Owami Davies’ disappearance was insufficient or motivated by racial bias is unsubstantiated and based on speculation.

“It does a disservice to the tireless work, over many weeks, of the officers involved.

“This was the biggest missing person investigation conducted by the Met this year and among the biggest in recent years.

“It involved a significant number of officers including specialist detectives with expertise in complex cases.

“We are very pleased that their extraordinary efforts, with the assistance of the public and the press who shared our appeals, resulted in Owami being found.

“We always review significant cases to learn and improve and we are doing so in this instance alongside our colleagues from Essex Police.

“We will be transparent about any lessons that emerge.”

Owami Davies missing
Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Ms Davies had last been seen walking north along London Road in Croydon on July 7 and concerns had been growing for her safety.

Despite the arrests of five people and numerous appeals for information, officers were struggling to locate Ms Davies as they trawled through 117 reported sightings of the 24-year-old.

The 118th report, made in response to a media appeal by a member of the public, at 10.30am on Tuesday was the one which led to her being found.

On Wednesday, the police watchdog said it had ruled out a probe over a referral made by Scotland Yard in relation to contact officers had with Ms Davies on July 6.

She was found asleep in a doorway in Clarendon Road, Croydon but told officers she did not need help and left.

Her family had already reported her disappearance but she had not yet been marked as missing on the police database.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had received a mandatory death or serious injury (DSI) referral from the force, which was no longer valid after Ms Davies was found.

The Met had filed the report after making arrests on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation.

Ms Davies was reported missing by her family on July 6 to Essex Police after leaving the family home in Grays two days earlier, saying she was going to the gym.

The case was officially transferred to the Met on July 23.

Scotland Yard has said it will review “all aspects” of the search for Ms Davies to assess whether any lessons could be learned.

