‘Synthetic embryo with brain and beating heart grown from mouse stem cells’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Synthetic embryo with brain and beating heart grown from mouse stem cells’

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 4.01pm
Natural and synthetic embryos (Amadei and Handford/University of Cambridge)
Natural and synthetic embryos (Amadei and Handford/University of Cambridge)

Researchers have created model embryos from mouse stem cells that form a brain, a beating heart and the foundations of all the other organs of the body.

The development could help researchers understand why some embryos fail while others go on to develop into a healthy pregnancy.

Additionally, the results could be used to guide repair and development of synthetic, or artificial, human organs for transplantation, experts suggest.

Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, professor in mammalian development and stem cell biology at the University of Cambridge’s Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience, said: “Our mouse embryo model not only develops a brain, but also a beating heart, all the components that go on to make up the body.

“It’s just unbelievable that we’ve got this far.

“This has been the dream of our community for years, and a major focus of our work for a decade and finally we’ve done it.”

Although the current research was carried out in mouse models, the researchers are developing similar human models which could help understand mechanisms behind crucial processes that would be otherwise impossible to study in real embryos.

UK law currently permits human embryos to be studied in the laboratory only up to the 14th day of development.

If the methods developed are shown to be successful with human stem cells in future, they could also be used to guide development of synthetic organs for patients awaiting transplants.

Prof Zernicka-Goetz said: “What makes our work so exciting is that the knowledge coming out of it could be used to grow correct synthetic human organs to save lives that are currently lost.

“It should also be possible to affect and heal adult organs by using the knowledge we have on how they are made.

“This is an incredible step forward and took 10 years of hard work of many of my team members – I never thought we’d get to this place.

Natural and synthetic embryos
Natural and synthetic embryos (Amadei and Handford/University of Cambridge)

“You never think your dreams will come true, but they have.”

The University of Cambridge scientists, led by Prof Zernicka-Goetz, developed the embryo model without eggs or sperm.

Instead they used stem cells – the body’s master cells that can become almost any type of cell in the body.

In order for a human embryo to successfully develop, there needs to be a dialogue between the tissues that will become the embryo, and the tissues that will connect the embryo to the mother.

In the first week after fertilisation, three types of stem cells develop.

One of these will eventually become the tissues of the body, one will become the placenta, and the other is the yolk sac, where the embryo grows and where it gets its nutrients from in early development.

Many pregnancies fail at the point when the three types of stem cells begin to send mechanical and chemical signals to each other, which tell the embryo how to develop properly.

Prof Zernicka-Goetz explained: “So many pregnancies fail around this time, before most women realise they are pregnant.

“This period is the foundation for everything else that follows in pregnancy. If it goes wrong, the pregnancy will fail.”

Over the past decade Prof Zernicka-Goetz’s group in Cambridge has been studying these earliest stages of pregnancy, in order to understand why some pregnancies fail and some succeed.

She said: “The stem cell embryo model is important because it gives us accessibility to the developing structure at a stage that is normally hidden from us due to the implantation of the tiny embryo into the mother’s womb.

“This accessibility allows us to manipulate genes to understand their developmental roles in a model experimental system.”

To guide the development of their synthetic embryo, the researchers put together cultured stem cells representing each of the three types of tissue in the right proportions and environment to promote their growth and communication with each other, eventually self-assembling into an embryo.

“This period of human life is so mysterious, so to be able to see how it happens in a dish – to have access to these individual stem cells, to understand why so many pregnancies fail and how we might be able to prevent that from happening – is quite special,” said Prof Zernicka-Goetz.

Researchers say a big advance in the study is the ability to generate the entire brain which has been a major goal in the development of synthetic embryos.

The findings are published in the Nature journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The force was called to the scene just after 6pm on Thursday (Nick Ansell/PA)
Five people injured after car crash in Harrow
Frontline workers have been honoured with the Freedom of the City of Belfast in recognition of their work during the coronavirus pandemic (Niall Carson/PA)
Frontline workers honoured with Freedom of Belfast for role during pandemic
Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a Premier League start (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca nearing Premier League start, says West Ham boss David Moyes
West Midlands Police published the clip following an incident where fireworks were thrown at officers in Coventry (Dave Thompson/PA)
Footage shows fireworks being thrown at police van
Ukrainian refugees Kostiantyn Bidnenko and Viktoriya Kiose are set to run the London Marathon (Viktoriya Kiose/Kostiantyn Bidnenko/PA)
Refugee couple running London Marathon to raise funds for Ukraine
West Ham have reached the group stages of the Conference League (Johnny Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
West Ham cruise past Viborg and into Europa Conference League group stage
Emergency services in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm (Bomberos Alicante/PA)
British woman dies after cliff accident in Spain
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene where a 71-year-old woman was murdered outside her home on Tanycoed, Clydach, Swansea. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
Man quizzed over murder detained under Mental Health Act
President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/PA)
Pair plead guilty over scheme to sell diary of Joe Biden’s daughter
The Perseverance Mars rover takes a selfie as it looks at the “Rochette” rock, the first rock successfully sampled by the rover (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
Perseverance rover collects key rocky clues as to whether there was life on Mars

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0