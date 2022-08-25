Family of victim call for removal from barracks of memorial to veteran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family of victim call for removal from barracks of memorial to veteran

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 4.41pm
Dennis Hutchings died while on trial for attempted murder last year (Peter Morrison/PA)
Dennis Hutchings died while on trial for attempted murder last year (Peter Morrison/PA)

The family of a man shot dead in Northern Ireland in 1974 have called for the removal from a military barracks of a memorial to a former soldier who died while on trial over the killing.

The memorial to Dennis Hutchings, a former member of the Life Guards regiment, was unveiled recently at Palace Barracks in Holywood, Co Down.

Mr Hutchings died last year aged 80 after contracting Coivd while on trial for the attempted murder of John Pat Cunningham. He denied the offence.

Mr Cunningham, 27, who had learning difficulties, was shot dead as he ran away from an Army patrol across a field near Benburb, Co Tyrone.

Mr Cunningham’s family said they are “unable to find peace because of this provocation” as they called for the Government or the Army to remove the memorial.

However, the Ministry of Defence has said they did not fund the memorial which was erected and maintained at private expense.

A statement released through the Pat Finucane Centre said: “We the family of John Pat Cunningham are calling on the Secretary of State Shailesh Vara and the MoD to intervene and ensure the removal of the memorial stone to Dennis Hutchings from Palace Barracks.

“The custodian of the garden has clarified that it is reserved for service personnel who were killed in the course of duty.

“Dennis Hutchings died from natural causes.

“Hutchings’ family should place the memorial stone as they see fit in Cornwall and they can be left to grieve.”

Dennis Hutchings court case
John Pat Cunningham was shot dead in Co Tyrone in 1974 (Pat Finucane Centre/PA)

The statement continued: “For our part we are unable to find peace because of this provocation.

“We had no wish to revisit this traumatic event but have been left with no alternative because of the callousness of others.”

An Army spokesperson said: “The Palace Barracks Memorial Garden is not an officially recognised MOD memorial.

“As this is a private memorial garden we do not determine what is included and the memorials are erected and maintained entirely at private expense.”

The MoD also said it is not consulted over private memorials and was not approached about the memorial to Mr Hutchings.

Dennis Hutchings funeral
Members of the military acting as the bearer party carry the coffin from the funeral of Dennis Hutchings (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Hutchings served in the British Army for 26 years and was posted to Northern Ireland during the Troubles in the early 1970s.

His trial over the attempted murder of Mr Cunningham began last year but was halted when he contracted Covid. He died in Belfast.

His lawyer subsequently called on the Government to halt the historical prosecution of veterans following his client’s death while on trial.

