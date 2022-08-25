Perseverance rover collects key rocky clues as to whether there was life on Mars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Perseverance rover collects key rocky clues as to whether there was life on Mars

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 7.02pm
The Perseverance Mars rover takes a selfie as it looks at the “Rochette” rock, the first rock successfully sampled by the rover (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)
The Perseverance Mars rover takes a selfie as it looks at the “Rochette” rock, the first rock successfully sampled by the rover (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS)

Nasa’s Perseverance rover has collected the first rock samples from Mars that could be returned to Earth in the first step towards answering if the red planet ever hosted life.

The samples come from the floor of Jezero crater, which was once a quiet lake fed steadily by a small river some 3.7 billion years ago.

Scientists believe that a watery Mars could have supported life billions of years ago.

The rocks analysed and stored for return to Earth have been altered by water, indicating evidence of a watery past on Mars.

University of Florida astrobiologist Amy Williams, who is one of the long-term planners for the Perseverance mission, said: “These kinds of environments on Earth are places where life thrives.

“The goal of exploring the Jezero delta and crater is to look in these once-habitable environments for rocks that might contain evidence of ancient life.”

The rover is now surveying the river delta to collect additional rock samples for the Mars Sample Return mission.

Geochemist David Shuster, professor of earth and planetary science at the University of California, Berkeley, said: “When that delta was deposited is one of the main objectives of our sample return programme, because that will quantify when the lake was present and when the environmental conditions were present that could possibly have been amenable to life.”

Led by Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Perseverance landed at the bottom of the Jezero crater in February 2021.

Since then scientists have been exploring the geological make-up of the crater floor using a suite of tools on board the rover that can take pictures of and analyse the rocks.

The researchers discovered the crater floor had eroded more than they expected.

The erosion exposed a crater made up of rocks formed from lava and magma, known as igneous rocks.

Before the mission, geologists expected that the floor of the crater was filled with either sediment or lava, which is molten rock that spilled onto the surface and cooled rapidly.

However, at two sites referred to as Seitah – the Navajo word for “amidst the sand” – the rocks appear to have formed underground and cooled slowly.

This suggests that whatever was covering them has eroded away over the past 2.5 to 3.5 billion years.

Dr Williams said: “We have organisms on Earth that live in very similar kinds of rocks.

“The aqueous alteration of the minerals has the potential to record biosignatures.”

Nasa and the European Space Agency are planning to return the rock samples to Earth around 2033 when detailed studies can be carried out on the specimens.

Because the rock samples taken at the bottom of the crater likely predate the river delta, dating these rocks will provide important information about the age of the lake.

The findings are published in the Science journal.

