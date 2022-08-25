Man quizzed over murder detained under Mental Health Act

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man quizzed over murder detained under Mental Health Act

By Press Association
August 25 2022, 7.31pm
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene where a 71-year-old woman was murdered outside her home on Tanycoed, Clydach, Swansea. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene where a 71-year-old woman was murdered outside her home on Tanycoed, Clydach, Swansea. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a retired horsewoman has been detained under the Mental Health Act, police said.

The 55-year-old was held on Tuesday shortly after the body of Wendy Buckney-Morgan, 71, was discovered outside her home in Clydach, near Swansea.

South Wales Police said the local man had been transferred into the care of health services and remains on police bail while an investigation continues.

Wendy Buckney-Morgan's family have paid tribute to her (South Wales Police/PA)
Wendy Buckney-Morgan’s family have paid tribute to her (South Wales Police/PA)

Neighbours claimed the death was a “completely avoidable tragedy” and said police were called multiple times over the weekend to a disturbance on Tanycoed Road where the killing happened.

But “nothing was done” by the officers who attended about the anti-social behaviour that was taking place, they claimed.

Ryan Farr, 24, who lives several doors down from the victim, said: “The police came three times, but they said there was nothing they could do.”

Another next-door neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I couldn’t believe it when I woke up to blue flashing lights everywhere.

“At first I was really shocked but then I was angry.

“Because this was a completely avoidable tragedy.”

“The police came so many times but did nothing.

“I think it was a case of passing the buck,” she added.

Ms Buckley-Morgan founded the well-loved Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard and still kept horses after moving to her new home in Clydach.

Clydach incident
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

In a statement released by police, her family said: “As a family we are devastated that our much loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever.

“Please respect our privacy and our wishes to grieve privately at this devastating time.”

Long-time friend Helene Jones told PA news agency: “I’ve know her for years since my daughter began taking riding lessons with her when she was nine or 10 years old, and we just stayed friends.

“She was a hell of a character and liked by a lot of people.”

“Very straight-talking but had a good heart,” she added tearfully.

“She used to be a really good horsewoman back in the day, in dressage I believe.

“You just don’t expect this to happen.”

Tragedy has struck the village before when Mandy Power, 34, her 10 and eight-year-old daughters Katie and Emily, and 80-year-old mother Doris were brutally beaten to death in their own home.

The murders took place on Kelvin Road, less than half a mile away from this most recent incident.

David Morris was convicted of the killings and died in prison last year.

He maintained his innocence.

Retired doctor Kim Harrison died after being beaten at his home in Conniston Hall, Clydach, by his son Daniel an hour after he absconded from a mental health unit in March this year.

The South Wales Police force said it has not referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct but is developing its “understanding of the circumstances that led to her death”.

Police said they were continuing to question the suspect and that next of kin had been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies said: “We are dealing with a very sad and tragic incident.

“The family continue to be supported by dedicated family liaison officers and I would appeal for people to refrain from speculating on social media at what is a very difficult time for all concerned.”

