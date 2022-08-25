Footage shows fireworks being thrown at police van

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released footage of three people they want to speak to after a number of officers were injured during a ride-out over the weekend.

West Midlands Police published the clip following an incident where fireworks were thrown at officers in the Longford Road area of Coventry on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The clip shows fireworks repeatedly being hurled at a police van, putting police officers and members of the public in danger.

“We’re urging anyone who recognises the three people from the clip or has any information to get in touch.”

#APPEAL We have released a video clip of three people we want to speak to in relation to Sunday’s disorder in #Coventry. The clip shows fireworks repeatedly being hurled at a police van putting police officers & members of the public in danger. More https://t.co/Y8eEz4rk7c pic.twitter.com/OOHsqgYOLX — Coventry Police (@CoventryPolice) August 25, 2022

It occurred four days after the death of motorcyclist Luke Cleary, 19, whose bike collided with a Ford Kuga.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested eight people on suspicion of affray and driving offences.

A 30-year-old man from Coventry has since been charged with driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified and driving without a valid licence.

He was remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Seven other people aged between 15 and 48 were released on conditional bail, including a night-time curfew.

The force added that arrests are continuing and the investigation is “moving at speed”.

Detective Inspector Stew Lewis said: “If you recognise anyone from the video clip, we would urge you to get in touch. I would also appeal to those people in the clip, get in touch or expect a visit from us very soon.

“We have released footage of fireworks being hurled at police vans and into the air not only to identify those responsible, but also to show the real risk to members of the public. This could so easily have resulted in people being seriously injured.

“Although our investigation is moving at a fast pace, we still need the public to get in touch with any information they might have.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police quoting log 1705 of August 21.