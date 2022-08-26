Raducanu defends as Serena steps away – the players to watch at the US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Raducanu defends as Serena steps away – the players to watch at the US Open

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.53am
Emma Raducanu will hope for a strong defence of her US Open title (ZUMA)
Emma Raducanu will hope for a strong defence of her US Open title (ZUMA)

The US Open kicks off on Monday with Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu defending their titles.

Novak Djokovic is unable to enter the United States due to his unvaccinated status while Serena Williams is preparing to say goodbye to the sport.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 10 players to watch at Flushing Meadows.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal was forced out of Wimbledon by an abdominal injury
Rafael Nadal was forced out of Wimbledon by an abdominal injury (Adam Davy/PA)

An ill-timed abdominal injury ended Nadal’s hopes of winning the calendar Grand Slam when he was forced to pull out ahead of the Wimbledon semi-finals but he still has not lost a best-of-five-sets match all season. Time is not on his side but he has an excellent record in New York and won a fourth title on his last appearance at Flushing Meadows in 2019.

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev defends his title
Daniil Medvedev defends his title (Jeff Dean/AP)

Medvedev goes into the tournament as the defending champion and world number one but the odds are probably against him holding onto either of those titles. Since his agonising loss to Nadal in the Australian Open final, the 26-year-old has won only one minor title and suffered some surprising defeats, while his status has made him a lightning rod for the furore surrounding the participation of Russian players.

Carlos Alcaraz

It was in New York last summer that Alcaraz burst into the spotlight with a run to the quarter-finals. He won the Masters title in Miami in the spring and followed it up by beating Nadal and Djokovic back to back on his way to success at the Madrid Open. There appeared to be no stopping the 19-year-old but, such are the stratospheric standards he has set, his recent form has been a little shaky.

Nick Kyrgios

That the Australian is back in the top 30 despite his run to the Wimbledon final garnering no points shows what a consistently strong season he has had. Kyrgios finally appears dedicated to tennis – on his terms – and has built on his grass-court success with more impressive results on the American hard courts. With his parents unwell back in Australia, though, Kyrgios may find it difficult to keep his mind away from home.

Jack Draper

Jack Draper has rocketed up the rankings
Jack Draper has rocketed up the rankings (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Britain have three in-form men in Wimbledon semi-finalist Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and 20-year-old Draper. The young Londoner is attracting attention far beyond these shores and achieved another milestone earlier this month by claiming his first top-10 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. Draper, who is close to becoming a top-50 player, will be a name the seeded stars are all looking to avoid.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is set to play her final tournament
Serena Williams is set to play her final tournament (Aaron Doster/AP)

Twenty-three years after she won her first grand slam title aged 17, Williams is preparing to bid farewell to the sport she has dominated on and off the court. She is, by her own admission, terrible at goodbyes, and she will not want to bow out with a meek defeat. Having played so little tennis, though, and a month short of her 41st birthday there is little to indicate she can challenge for a record-equalling 24th slam singles title.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is a runaway world number one
Iga Swiatek is a runaway world number one (Aaron Doster/AP)

Thanks to her 37-match winning run, which included a second French Open title, Swiatek has a huge lead at the top of the rankings. She was unbeatable on American hard courts in the spring and then her favoured clay but has not gone beyond the quarter-finals at any event since Roland Garros and is still settling into her new status. Goes in as the favourite, but only a lukewarm one.

Simona Halep

This season has seen Halep show something like her old form after the difficulties of last year’s calf injury, which meant she was unable to defend her Wimbledon title. The Romanian was close to calling it a day but credits new coach Patrick Mouratoglou – Williams’ long-time mentor – for helping her rediscover her love of the sport. Winning the title in Toronto earlier this month propelled Halep back into the top 10.

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanuhas found some promising form again
Emma Raducanu has found some promising form again (Aaron Doster/AP)

What a moment for the 19-year-old as she defends the title she won so incredibly last summer. Raducanu’s form since and the decisions she has made have been scrutinised to an extraordinary degree but there are signs that the British number one is starting to settle into tour life. A repeat of 12 months ago is surely out of the question but, if Raducanu could make it to the second week, that would be a creditable result.

Beatriz Haddad Maia

Beatriz Haddad Maia won the title in Birmingham this summer
Beatriz Haddad Maia won the title in Birmingham this summer (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It has been an incredible season for the 26-year-old Brazilian, who began the year ranked 83 and goes into the US Open as a top-20 player. A talented junior, Haddad Maia’s career was put on hold when she failed a doping test in 2019 and served a 10-month ban. She won back-to-back titles on grass in Nottingham and Birmingham this summer and reached the biggest final of her career in Toronto this month.

