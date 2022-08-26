‘Superstar’ Duke of Sussex rides to victory in annual US charity polo tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Superstar’ Duke of Sussex rides to victory in annual US charity polo tournament

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 9.55am
'Superstar' Duke of Sussex rides to victory in annual US charity polo tournament (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
‘Superstar’ Duke of Sussex rides to victory in annual US charity polo tournament (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Duke of Sussex rode to victory in an annual charity polo tournament in Aspen, Colorado, with commentators praising his “superstar” play.

Thunder rumbled overhead as the duke and his teammates accepted their title, retained from last year, in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

The players received individual prizes and then the official competition cup, which was presented by All Blacks star Dan Carter.

The event on Thursday aimed to raise funds and awareness for Harry’s charity Sentebale, which works with children and young people in southern Africa.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
The event in Colorado aims to raise funds and awareness for Harry's charity Sentebale, which works with children and young people in southern Africa (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Harry played on the Sentebale Team, joined by his longtime friend and the charity’s ambassador; Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, in the round robin tournament.

The duke scored a hat-trick in his first game, and another goal in the second, charging from one end of the pitch to the other to score.

“He went coast to coast, like buttered toast,” one commentator was heard to say.

Sadly, the Duchess of Sussex was not present to witness her husband’s impressive display on the pitch.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
Harry played on the Sentebale Team, joined by his longtime friend and the charity's ambassador; Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras (left) (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Figueras later praised Harry as a “noble” and “rock solid” friend who was truly committed to the charity.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
Commentators praised Harry's 'superstar' play during the event (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“Being able to be here playing a sport that we love and that we share together as friends and teammates, while supporting a great cause like Sentebale, it’s a great thing,” he told the PA news agency.

“We’ve been friends for quite a long time now… he’s been rock solid from day one.

“I like everything about him. He is noble, he is a good friend (and) he’s a very good polo player.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
The Duchess of Sussex was not present to witness her husband's impressive display on the pitch (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“He’s a competitive person… he likes to win.”

Harry’s Sentebale team beat US Polo Assn 4-2 in their first game, and Royal Salute 3-2 in their second.

Open Levita, a seven-year-old chestnut mare ridden by the duke during his first game, was also awarded best playing pony of the competition.

Sentable was set up in 2006 by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
The Duke of Sussex plays in a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The charity works with children and young people in southern Africa whose lives have been affected by extreme poverty, inequality, HIV/AIDS and, more recently, Covid-19.

The Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup is held yearly at the Aspen Valley Polo Club, and serves as the single-largest fundraising event for the charity to advance its mission on behalf of young people across Lesotho and Botswana.

Ahead of the event, Harry said: “Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers’ work in HIV, and named after my mum’s favourite flower, the ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
Tournament prizes were handed out by All Blacks star Dan Carter (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

“We are all proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive.

“The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today, especially our long-standing title sponsor, ISPS Handa, for making the day possible.”

