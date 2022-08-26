What the papers say – August 26

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hike in energy bills and the Tory party’s response dominates the front pages.

The i leads on the record hike in energy prices, while The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail and The Times lead on promises for help from the Tory leadership contenders.

Friday's front page: UK hit by record hike in energy prices https://t.co/KuMD9H4j1q#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/dXAgv4D522 — i newspaper (@theipaper) August 25, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'New PM will offer urgent help with bills'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/Iqi4ITey2c — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 25, 2022

Times: Truss plans big package to help with energy bills #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AcOvVvU515 — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Liz Truss is weighing up triggering Article 16 if she’s made PM, and The Sun reports whoever wins the leadership contest will be appointed by the Queen at Balmoral.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 26 August https://t.co/KB3qDew7el pic.twitter.com/Ifx49oSBf7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 25, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Secret plans for Queen to appoint new Prime Minister at Balmoral in historic first as she is ‘suffering with mobility’https://t.co/BP1QNG34yr pic.twitter.com/s8F79rQtfA — The Sun (@TheSun) August 25, 2022

A plea from the family of killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express says the cost of Britain’s “broken” asylum system has surged.

The Guardian and The Independent print calls for special exam conditions to be extended next year after GSCE results prompted concern.

Guardian front page, Friday 26 August 2022: Gap in GCSE results brings fresh warnings over Covid pic.twitter.com/dHrzxFMqwG — The Guardian (@guardian) August 25, 2022

Indepdendent digital front: Ukraine nuclear plant cut off from grid #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Cv3T4ZK96y — George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) August 25, 2022

Metro leads on a confrontation of Health Secretary Steve Barclay by a passer-by.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 SORT IT OUT! 🔴 Passerby heckles health secretary🔴 'People are dying waiting for ambulances. You've has 12 years and done nothing' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/mkKuqgkFzf — Metro (@MetroUK) August 25, 2022

And the Daily Star says a mission to Uranus could see 15-year-olds take the two billion mile trip.