Sylvester Stallone’s wife seeks divorce after 25 years of marriage By Press Association August 26 2022, 9.59am Sylvester Stallone (left) and Jennifer Flavin (Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. The petition was lodged last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple own a home. She is seeking exclusive use of their home in Florida — they own another in California — and has asked to have her name changed back to Jennifer Flavin. She is also asking for a greater share of their assets, alleging the actor deliberately squandered money that should be available to her. Stallone has yet to file his response to the divorce petition and an email to a representative seeking comment was not immediately returned. The couple’s three daughters are all adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve. Sylvester Stallone, 76, star of the Rocky and Rambo franchises, married Jennifer Stallone, 54, a businesswoman and former model, in London in 1997. They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and later reconciling. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle Elton John and Britney Spears unite on new dance single Duke of Sussex’s friend congratulates Meghan on new Archetypes podcast Emma Corrin to Kristen Stewart: The many portrayals of Diana, Princess of Wales Sir Elton hopes Britney Spears collaboration will ‘restore her confidence’ ‘Fiercely original’ novel The Rabbit Hutch wins Waterstones Debut Fiction Prize Channel 4 wins channel of the year at Edinburgh as privatisation threat looms Netflix to chart highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career in documentary series Scott Mills bids emotional farewell to BBC Radio 1 – ‘Love you, bye’ Rose Ayling-Ellis and Catherine Tate lead new BBC commissions George Ezra: Playing at Glastonbury has never got normal More from The Courier GIG GUIDE: Rockore returns to Fife Tabletop Games back on the boards in Perth LYNNE HOGGAN: Forget filters and editing - before digital cameras we were capturing memories 0 Two traditional Highland Games make a comeback EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the… 0 Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'… 0