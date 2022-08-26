Australian police seize record haul of methamphetamine hidden in marble tiles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian police seize record haul of methamphetamine hidden in marble tiles

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 10.24am
Marble tiles are stored in a facility in Sydney, Australia (New South Wales Police via AP)
Marble tiles are stored in a facility in Sydney, Australia (New South Wales Police via AP)

Authorities have found 1.8 metric tons of methamphetamine hidden in marble tiles shipped from the Middle East to Sydney in what police described as the largest-ever seizure of the illicit drug in Australia.

Three men were arrested after 748 kilograms (1,649lbs) of the drug were found early this month hidden in 24 containers that arrived at Port Botany, officials said on Friday.

Another 1,060kg (2,337lbs) of meth were found in 19 containers that arrived at the same port last week.

The drugs were hidden in the same method and were all shipped from the United Arab Emirates.

Police estimate the meth’s street value at 1.6 billion Australian dollars (£943 million), which reflects the higher prices that Australians pay for illicit drugs than users do in many comparable countries.

Police detective chief superintendent John Watson described the quantity of meth as “staggering”.

“This seizure will be felt for weeks to come by many high, mid and lower-level suppliers,” Mr Watson said.

No further arrests have been made since last week’s seizure.

Investigators have turned their attention to identifying the overseas suppliers.

“The Middle Eastern region is probably our main focus,” Mr Watson said.

“But I certainly wouldn’t restrict our investigation to just that region.”

Marble tiles are stored in a facility in Sydney, Australia
Marble tiles stored in a facility in Sydney, Australia (New South Wales Police via AP)

All the containers were destined to be sent to a factory in western Sydney that had been set up to quickly extract meth from marble, Mr Watson said.

Police do not know how often the factory had been used.

The three men already arrested – aged 24, 26 and 34 – face potential life sentences in prison if convicted of drug trafficking.

They have appeared in court and have been refused bail.

Australia’s previous record meth haul was 1.6 metric tons hidden in speakers and shipped into Melbourne from Bangkok in April 2019.

Three Melbourne residents were charged with drug offences.

