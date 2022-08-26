Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 10.50am Updated: August 26 2022, 4.44pm
A man carries a cot after he salvaged it from his flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)
A man carries a cot after he salvaged it from his flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked for international help in battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished nation as rescuers struggled to evacuate thousands of marooned people from flood-hit areas.

Mr Sharif’s appeal on Twitter came as exceptionally heavy rain continued lashing Pakistan and the death toll reached 937 since mid-June, more than a third of them children.

The crisis has forced the government to declare a state of emergency.

“The ongoing rain spell has caused devastation across the country,” he tweeted, thanking other countries and groups for their support.

A family salvage usable items from their flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan’s south-western Baluchistan province
A family salvage usable items from their flood-hit home in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's south-western Baluchistan province (Zahid Hussain/AP)

“Together we will build back better.”

Later, he met with foreign diplomats and representatives of international aid agencies to brief them about the damage.

A government statement quoted Mr Sharif as saying 300 children were among the dead.

Mr Sharif said the scope of the devastation caused by rains and floods this time was worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people.

He blamed the “horrors of climate change” for the tragedy.

Pakistani TV footage on Friday showed a raging Swat River destroying the famous New Honeymoon Hotel in the north-western tourist resort of Kalam.

There were no casualties as tourists and staff left the hotel on Wednesday, following government evacuation instructions.

A woman takes items from her flood-hit home in Jaffarabad
A woman takes items from her flood-hit home in Jaffarabad (Zahid Hussain/AP)

Floods have damaged 170,000 homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 150 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Although floodwaters receded in some areas, the situation worsened in Sindh province, where rescue workers were using boats to evacuate people.

Thousands of flood-affected people were living in makeshift homes and tents.

Mr Sharif visited flood-hit areas in Sindh province on Friday, assuring flood victims of the government’s support.

Some 6,500 Pakistani troops are taking part in the search and rescue operations and have so far evacuated more than 40,000 people.

The United Nations on Thursday said it has allocated three million dollars (£2.5 million) for UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods.

“This will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable,” the UN said.

Monsoon rains in Pakistan typically begin in July.

But this year, heavy downpours started in June, triggering floods.

Scientists say climate change is a major factor behind the unusually severe weather, which has made life miserable for millions of people.

According to climate change minister Sherry Rehman, the pressing challenge at the moment was saving lives and arranging tents and food for those left homeless by the floods.

“This is a humanitarian disaster of epic proportions, thousands are without shelter, many are without food and people are stranded,” Ms Rehman said.

