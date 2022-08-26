Drought forces earliest harvest ever in French wine country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drought forces earliest harvest ever in French wine country

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 11.40am
Workers collect white grapes of sauvignon in the Grand Cru Classe de Graves of the Château Carbonnieux, in Pessac Leognan, south of Bordeaux, south-western France (Francois Mori/AP)
Workers collect white grapes of sauvignon in the Grand Cru Classe de Graves of the Château Carbonnieux, in Pessac Leognan, south of Bordeaux, south-western France (Francois Mori/AP)

The landscape in the prestigious vineyards of Bordeaux looks the same as ever, with healthy, ripe grapes hanging heavy off rows of green vines.

But this year something is starkly different in one of France’s most celebrated wine regions and other parts of Europe.

The harvest that once started in mid-September is now happening earlier than ever – in mid-August – as a result of severe drought and the wine industry’s adaptation to the unpredictable effects of climate change.

Paradoxically, the season of heatwaves and wildfires produced excellent grapes, despite lower yields.

Workers collect white grapes of sauvignon in the Grand Cru Classe de Graves of the Château Carbonnieux in Pessac Leognan, south of Bordeaux, south-western France
Workers collect white grapes of sauvignon in the Grand Cru Classe de Graves of the Chateau Carbonnieux in Pessac-Leognan, south of Bordeaux (Francois Mori/AP)

But achieving such a harvest required creative changes in growing techniques, including pruning vines in a different way and sometimes watering them in places where irrigation is usually banned.

And producers across Europe who have seen first-hand the effects of global warming are worried about what more is to come.

So far, “global warming is very positive. We have better ripeness, better balance… but if you turn to the future, and if you increase the temperature by one degree more, plus, you will lose the freshness part in the balance of the wine”, said Fabien Teitgen, technical director of Chateau Smith-Haut-Lafitte, an estate that grows organic wine grapes in Martillac, south of Bordeaux.

Grape growers adjusted their practices amid a series of heatwaves, combined with lack of rain, that hit most of Europe.

In the Bordeaux region, in south-western France, giant wildfires destroyed large areas of pine forests.

It did not rain from the end of June until mid-August.

As the harvest unfolds, dozens of workers kneel in the vineyards to hand-pick grapes and put them into baskets.

The fruit is immediately crushed to make juice, which is put into tanks, then barrels to start the wine production process.

Workers collect white grapes of sauvignon in the Grand Cru Classe de Graves of the Château Carbonnieux, at Pessac Leognan, south of Bordeaux, south-western France
Chateau Carbonnieux at Pessac-Leognan, south of Bordeaux (Francois Mori/AP)

The harvest aims to produce the white wine from the famous Pessac-Leognan appellation.

Red wine will soon follow.

Eric Perrin, one of the owners of the Chateau Carbonnieux estate, recalled that during his childhood, in the 1970s, harvests started around mid-September.

This year, they began on August 16.

But the 2022 vintage may be better than ever, Mr Perrin said, because the grapes are healthy and well balanced.

The hot, dry weather also prevented vines from getting diseases such as mildew.

Producing wine is a centuries-old tradition at Chateau Carbonnieux, where Thomas Jefferson visited the vineyards in 1787, before becoming president of the United States, and planted a pecan tree that still stands in a park.

Nowadays, Chateau Carbonnieux wine is sometimes offered by French President Emmanuel Macron to esteemed hosts.

The drought changed the way wine producers work.

Fabien Teitgen, technical director of the of the Chateau Smith-Haut-Lafitte estate, explains the conditions of this historically hot summer in Martillac, south of Bordeaux, south-western France
Fabien Teitgen, technical director of the Chateau Smith-Haut-Lafitte estate (Francois Mori/AP)

Before, vintners used to give vines a shape that allowed grapes to get the maximum amount of sun so they produced more sugar, which converts into alcohol.

This year, growers tended to let leaves protect the grapes so the shadows would preserve the fruit’s acidity and freshness, Mr Teitgen explained.

Yields may be 15% to 20% lower in the broader region, mostly due to smaller grapes and the fact that some were burned by the sun in specific areas, Mr Teitgen said, but it will not affect the wine’s quality.

In front of the 14th-century tower of the Chateau Smith-Haut-Lafitte vineyard, Manon Lecouffe this week carefully watered newly planted vines, an indispensable job.

Vines that are several years old have deep roots that allow them to draw water from far underground and endure drought without suffering too much.

But this year, estates had authorisation to water adult vines, a practice usually banned in Bordeaux.

“Some plots were heavily suffering with leaves falling,” Lecouffe said.

Another step vintners may take is to reduce the density of their plots to require less water or to work the soil to better conserve moisture deep down.

Laurent Lebrun, director of the Chateau Olivier estate, goes through the vineyards to taste grapes from various areas and decide when harvesting is needed, in Leognan, south of Bordeaux, south-western France
Laurent Lebrun, director of the Chateau Olivier estate, goes through the vineyards to taste grapes from various areas and decide when harvesting is needed (Francois Mori/AP)

Experts are also considering whether planting new grape varieties could be helpful.

At Chateau Olivier, which also produces Pessac-Leognan wines, director Laurent Lebrun showed how he and his team go through the vineyards to taste grapes plot by plot to decide where and when to harvest.

The consequences of global warming are now part of daily life for vintners, Mr Lebrun said, noting the speed of the changes.

“We need to reprogramme our own way of thinking,” he said.

“There are many tools that are still within our reach, which are already used in warmer regions.”

Further south in Europe, harvests also started weeks earlier than normal to save shrivelling and scorched grapes.

Production is expected to be 10% to 20% lower in some regions of Italy, Spain and Portugal, though producers are hopeful of increased quality.

Italy’s Coldiretti agricultural lobby stressed that the higher cost of energy and raw materials is expected to increase costs by 35%.

Eric Perrin, one of the owners of the Chateau Carbonnieux Grand Cru Classe de Graves, walks in the castle courtyard, with the two American pecan trees from Virginia, in background, that Thomas Jefferson offered in 1787, when he visited in Leognan, south of Bordeaux, south-western France
Eric Perrin, one of the owners of the Chateau Carbonnieux Grand Cru Classe de Graves, walks in the castle courtyard (Francois Mori/AP)

Scientists have long believed that human-caused climate change makes extreme weather more frequent.

They say hotter air, warmer oceans and melting sea ice alter the jet stream, which makes storms, floods, heatwaves, droughts and wildfires more destructive.

As warmer winters cause grape vines to produce early buds, French vintners worry that frost will disrupt the growing season more often.

Violent hailstorms can destroy a year of work in a few minutes.

At Chateau Carbonnieux, Mr Perrin fears some smaller producers may not withstand the changes.

“Climatic events since 2017 have led to smaller harvests. Not everyone will be able to survive it, for sure,” he said.

