Harry to ‘share the spirit’ of Diana on 25th anniversary of her death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry to ‘share the spirit’ of Diana on 25th anniversary of her death

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 12.20pm
The Duke of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II
The Duke of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II

The Duke of Sussex said he will “share the spirit” of Diana, Princess of Wales, with his children as he marks the 25th anniversary of her death.

Harry said he wishes Archie and Lilibet could have met his late mother who he said “most certainly will never be forgotten”.

Speaking at a dinner in Aspen, Colorado, for Sentebale – his Africa-based charity supporting youngsters with HIV – Harry said he hopes to do Diana proud every day.

Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup
The Duke of Sussex plays in a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The duke said: “My dear friend Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale 16 years ago in honour of our mothers, with a mission to support many of the most vulnerable young people on the planet – and to give them care and help them thrive.

“In Sesotho, the language of the Basotho – the word Sentebale means ‘forget-me-not’.

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.

Archetypes podcast
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie in 2019 (Toby Melville/PA)

“Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were forget-me-nots.

“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.

“For Sentebale, our commitment is to ending HIV and providing meaningful care and support for the children and young people whose lives have been affected by this disease. Because they too will never be forgotten.”

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31 1997.

Her legacy lives on in sons Harry and William through their work championing causes close to her heart.

Harry has taken on the cause of supporting those with HIV/Aids through Sentebale, and by publicly having tests for the virus – including with pop superstar Rihanna in 2016.

25th death anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales
Diana, Princess of Wales (John Stillwell/PA)

Earlier on Thursday, Harry rode to victory in an annual charity polo tournament in Aspen with commentators praising his “superstar” play in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

During his speech after the polo, Harry said: “At Sentebale we strive to break generational cycles of trauma and stigma every day.

“By educating and empowering young people to know their status and to know they can live long, healthy lives while on medication, we aim to end HIV once and for all.

“By being here today, you are a part of our journey. So, we thank you. I thank you. And if she were here, I know my mother would thank you too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder
Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands
Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)
Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 27
The director-general of the World Health Organisation has made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia, saying he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces (Alamy/PA)
WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade
Harry Dunn died three years ago after a crash outside of a US military base (Family Handout/PA)
Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death
Nasa is set for the launch of the Artemis 1 moon mission (Nasa/Ben Smegelsky/PA)
Nasa set for launch of Artemis 1 moon mission
A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said (John Stillwell/PA)
Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism
Dancers perform during the the Notting Hill Carnival in west London in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participants ‘excited’ for its in-person return
Drop-off fees have increased at two-thirds of the UK’s major airports since 2019, according to new research (Gordon Shoosmith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Hikes in airport drop-off fees will leave drivers ‘stunned’, says RAC

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
The Duke of Sussex leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0