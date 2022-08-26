Blind judge who always wanted to ‘hit the gas’ gets behind the wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Blind judge who always wanted to ‘hit the gas’ gets behind the wheel

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 1.02pm Updated: August 26 2022, 1.24pm
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who is blind, gets into a car to drive for the first time at the Genesee County fairgrounds in Mt Morris, Michigan (WNEM-TV via AP)
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who is blind, gets into a car to drive for the first time at the Genesee County fairgrounds in Mt Morris, Michigan (WNEM-TV via AP)

A blind judge in the US who has always wanted to get behind the wheel of a car has achieved his goal, as a sheriff rode shotgun.

As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track at the Genesee County fairgrounds, north-west of Flint.

“I’ve always wanted that feeling of what it’s like to hit the gas or what it’s like to turn on the ignition and what it’s like to operate a steering wheel,” Mr Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV.

Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement.

They wore helmets.

“Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left,” Mr Swanson said. “He’s doin’ it!”

Mr Bernstein, who is seeking re-election in November, does not let blindness discourage him from certain goals.

He has run more than 20 marathons.

“My whole life, I’ve loved making people’s dreams come true,” the sheriff said.

“I love seeing joy on the face, and I have seen it the last two hours driving him up here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night at her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Family Handout/PA)
‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder
Volunteer Thippunyar Thipjuntar feeds a baby dolphin named Paradon with milk at the Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Centre in Rayong province in eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands
Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)
Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say – August 27
The director-general of the World Health Organisation has made a passionate appeal for his embattled home region of Tigray in Ethiopia, saying he has relatives he cannot communicate with or send money to amid a blockade by government forces (Alamy/PA)
WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade
Harry Dunn died three years ago after a crash outside of a US military base (Family Handout/PA)
Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death
Nasa is set for the launch of the Artemis 1 moon mission (Nasa/Ben Smegelsky/PA)
Nasa set for launch of Artemis 1 moon mission
A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said (John Stillwell/PA)
Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism
Dancers perform during the the Notting Hill Carnival in west London in 2019 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Notting Hill Carnival participants ‘excited’ for its in-person return
Drop-off fees have increased at two-thirds of the UK’s major airports since 2019, according to new research (Gordon Shoosmith/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
Hikes in airport drop-off fees will leave drivers ‘stunned’, says RAC

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who is blind, gets into a car to drive for the first time at the Genesee County fairgrounds in Mt Morris, Michigan (WNEM-TV via AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0