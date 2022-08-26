Blind judge who always wanted to ‘hit the gas’ gets behind the wheel By Press Association August 26 2022, 1.02pm Updated: August 26 2022, 1.24pm Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein, who is blind, gets into a car to drive for the first time at the Genesee County fairgrounds in Mt Morris, Michigan (WNEM-TV via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A blind judge in the US who has always wanted to get behind the wheel of a car has achieved his goal, as a sheriff rode shotgun. As 100 people watched, Richard Bernstein of the Michigan Supreme Court drove a car on a dirt track at the Genesee County fairgrounds, north-west of Flint. “I’ve always wanted that feeling of what it’s like to hit the gas or what it’s like to turn on the ignition and what it’s like to operate a steering wheel,” Mr Bernstein, 47, told WNEM-TV. Sheriff Chris Swanson was in the passenger seat giving directions and encouragement. They wore helmets. “Straighten it out. Soft left, soft left,” Mr Swanson said. “He’s doin’ it!” Mr Bernstein, who is seeking re-election in November, does not let blindness discourage him from certain goals. He has run more than 20 marathons. “My whole life, I’ve loved making people’s dreams come true,” the sheriff said. “I love seeing joy on the face, and I have seen it the last two hours driving him up here.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World ‘Sense of relief’ in Liverpool at arrests over nine-year-old Olivia’s murder Sick dolphin calf improves with tube-fed milk and helping hands Key dates in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales What the papers say – August 27 WHO chief: I cannot reach ‘starving’ Tigray relatives amid government blockade Harry Dunn’s family mark third anniversary of his death Nasa set for launch of Artemis 1 moon mission Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism Notting Hill Carnival participants ‘excited’ for its in-person return Hikes in airport drop-off fees will leave drivers ‘stunned’, says RAC More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0