Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over patents behind Covid-19 vaccine

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 2.37pm Updated: August 26 2022, 10.27pm
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drug manufacturer BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine.

Moderna said Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax.

The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both US federal court and a German court.

Pfizer spokeswoman Pam Eisele said the company had not fully reviewed Moderna’s lawsuit but was surprised by it, given that their vaccine is based on proprietary technology developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer.

A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (Liam McBurney/PA)

She said the company would “vigorously defend” against any allegations in the case.

BioNTech said in a statement that its work was “original” and that it too would defend itself.

Moderna and Pfizer’s two-shot vaccines both use mRNA technology to help patients fight coronavirus.

“When Covid-19 emerged, neither Pfizer nor BioNTech had Moderna’s level of experience with developing mRNA vaccines for coronaviruses,” the company said in a complaint filed on Friday in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The mRNA vaccines work by injecting a genetic code for the spike protein that coats the surface of the coronavirus.

That code, the mRNA, is encased in a little ball of fat, and instructs the body’s cells to make some harmless spike copies that train the immune system to recognise the real virus.

That approach is radically different to how vaccines have traditionally been made.

Moderna said it started developing its mRNA technology platform in 2010, and that helped the company quickly produce its Covid-19 vaccine after the pandemic arrived in early 2020.

By the end of that year, US regulators had cleared shots from both Pfizer and Moderna for use after clinical research showed that both were highly effective.

A vial of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
A vial of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in a prepared statement that the vaccine developer pioneered that technology and invested billions of dollars in creating it.

Moderna worked with scientists at the National Institutes of Health to test and develop its Covid-19 vaccine.

The company said its lawsuit is not related to any patent rights generated during that collaboration.

The firm said it believes its rivals’ vaccine infringes on patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016.

Moderna said in its complaint that Pfizer and BioNTech copied some critical features of its technology, including making the “exact same chemical modification to their mRNA that Moderna scientists first developed years earlier” and went on to use in Spikevax.

Moderna said it recognises the importance of vaccine access and is not seeking to remove Comirnaty from the market.

It is also not asking for an injunction to prevent future sales.

Moderna said in 2020 that it would not enforce its Covid-19 related patents while the pandemic continued.

But the company said in March, with vaccine supplies improving globally, that it would update that pledge.

Medical staff preparing shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine
Medical staff preparing shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine (Leon Neal/PA)

It said it still would not enforce its patents for vaccines used in low and middle-income countries.

But it expected companies such as Pfizer and BioNTech to respect its intellectual property, and it would consider “a commercially reasonable licence” in other markets if they requested one.

“Pfizer and BioNTech have failed to do so,” Moderna said in a statement.

The vaccines have swiftly become top-selling products globally.

Pfizer’s Comirnaty brought in more than 36 billion dollars (£30 billion) in sales globally last year, and analysts expect it to bring in nearly 33 billion dollars (£28 billion) this year, according to FactSet.

Moderna booked 17.6 billion dollars (£14.9 billion) in revenue from its vaccine last year.

Analysts project more than 21 billion dollars (£17.8 billion) in 2022.

Spikevax is Moderna’s only product on the market, but it is developing other vaccines using the mRNA technology.

The stock of the company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, trades publicly under the ticker symbol MRNA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Forecasters suggest average energy bills could top £7,000 next year (Alamy/PA)
Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year
Kat, Andrew, Grace (10), Kate (8), Holly (5) and Livia (1) Cunningham at home in Bridge of Earn.
'I'm a Perth dad who took six months paternity leave - I'll never regret…
0
The Chancellor has suggested those earning around £45,000 annually could struggle to cope with soaring living costs as households prepare for another painful price hike over the winter (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor suggests those on £45,000 could struggle with sky-high bills
A McGill van.
McGill collapse: Dundee meeting to help workers with legal claims
Wall Street and European stocks took a dive after Fed chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish inflation speech (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)
Wall Street and European markets slip after hawkish Powell speech
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
HBOS needed to be rescued by Lloyds TSB during the financial crisis (Dave Thompson/PA)
Bank and FCA end probe into HBOS bankers with no action
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been meeting with bosses from generating firms to discuss what more the industry can do to ensure markets function effectively for consumers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Time to look at energy consumption amid soaring bills, says Chancellor
Specialist distribution company Bunzl looks set to report strong revenues as global businesses remain reliant on the essential products it sells, experts have said (John Stillwell/ PA)
Bunzl set to report growth as firm sheltered from inflation effects

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Vials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines (Rogelio V Solis/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0