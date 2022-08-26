Casemiro set for Manchester United debut but Anthony Martial misses out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Casemiro set for Manchester United debut but Anthony Martial misses out

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 2.44pm Updated: August 26 2022, 5.20pm
Casemiro is introduced to Manchester United fans before the Premier League game against Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
Casemiro is introduced to Manchester United fans before the Premier League game against Liverpool (David Davies/PA)

Big-money signing Casemiro could make his Manchester United debut at Southampton but manager Erik ten Hag says Anthony Martial is out with an Achilles injury.

The Old Trafford giants unveiled Brazil international Casemiro ahead of Monday’s 2-1 win against Liverpool having signed the 30-year-old from Real Madrid for a fee rising to £70million.

He could feature on Saturday lunchtime at St Mary’s but Martial is absent again, having missed the first two Premier League matches with a hamstring complaint.

The France forward returned as a half-time substitute against Liverpool and provided the assist for Marcus Rashford, but an Achilles issue means he is absent again this weekend.

“Casemiro is fit,” Ten Hag said. “He did all the training sessions. He trained first individually and the last days he trained with the team.

“Martial came out with a problem on his Achilles, out of the game, so we have to wait.

“I cannot tell a prognosis, how long it takes. I hope he will be available for the next game.”

After Southampton comes a trip to Leicester on Thursday, when United’s attention may well be split given the transfer window closes that evening.

Martial’s absence underlines the paucity of options at centre-forward behind wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo.

United have irons in the fire in a variety of areas – from their pursuit of Ajax’s Antony to a new goalkeeper – and new faces could arrive before the deadline.

Antony, right, attempts a shot for Ajax against Liverpool
Antony, right, remains a Manchester United target (Paul Ellis/PA)

Asked if he expects it to be a busy week in the transfer market, Ten Hag said with a laugh: “I don’t know.

“We need players, clear – but we need the right players. That is what we said the whole transfer window and we are happy with what we did until now but the barrier has to be high.”

There are surely also going to be departures before the window closes.

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata left at the end of their contracts in the summer, while Andreas Pereira made a permanent switch to Fulham.

Dean Henderson and Alex Telles have left on loan, with Eric Bailly following in a loan move to Marseille that will be made permanent for six million euros (£5million) subject to appearances and Champions League qualification.

There are other squad players being linked with an Old Trafford exit but Ten Hag suggested injury issues will see Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe stay put.

“It can be (that players leave),” the United boss said. “But (the players) we are talking about, they are in this moment not available, so I don’t think they will go out in this window.”

Phil Jones
Phil Jones is likely to stay at Old Trafford as defensive cover (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was a tense moment after that question as the Sky Sports reporter saw his attempts to ask a question to Ten Hag in the press conference cut off.

The journalist in question doorstepped the Dutchman during his time at Ajax and at United’s final game of last season at Crystal Palace.

The rest of the press conference was straightforward, just as Ten Hag will hope Saturday’s trip to Southampton will be having bounced back from the embarrassing losses to Brighton and Brentford against Liverpool.

“The spirit was already good but now it’s even better,” Ten Hag said.

“It’s clear but it’s one game, so we have to build further on, we have to develop and I think everyone is aware of that.

“I think it helps of course because I said before the game that Liverpool, especially last year, the best playing football team in the world and when you beat them it must give a lot of confidence. Clear.

“It’s a different challenge (against Southampton), so I’m really curious: did we learn the lesson from Brentford because this will be more or less the same approach.

“It’s about transition, running, battling and fighting, and then we have to make it about our game. It’s a real challenge for us.”

