Gun crime across UK cities a ‘major concern’, Patel says during Liverpool visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Gun crime across UK cities a ‘major concern’, Patel says during Liverpool visit

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 2.52pm Updated: August 26 2022, 4.10pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel (centre right) visits the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night (Peter Byrne/PA)
Home Secretary Priti Patel (centre right) visits the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Home Secretary said the continued use of guns in UK cities is a “major concern” as she pledged more cash to get weapons off the streets in the wake of the Liverpool shootings.

On Friday, Priti Patel met police officers and visited the scene where Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, was shot dead by a gunman who chased his intended target into her home.

It comes as Ms Patel said the Home Office will give Merseyside Police an extra £350,000 to focus on “getting weapons off the streets” and tackling organised crime.

She also launched a £150,000 “care package” for Liverpool residents.

Ms Patel is yet to meet Olivia’s family but told reporters she is “getting in contact” with them and said her thoughts are with them at this “really devastating and sad time.”

Asked how concerned she is about the continued use of firearms in the UK’s big cities, Ms Patel replied: “This is a major concern.”

But she praised the “outstanding” record Merseyside Police has in tackling gun crime and serious violence.

Ms Patel said: “Merseyside police force, in particular, has got an outstanding record, actually, of dealing with serious violence over the last three years, getting more guns off the streets, but also getting weapons off the streets as well, knives in particular.

“Over the last 13 months, there’s been a very low use of firearms in Merseyside because of the preventative work that Merseyside as a force have been leading on, which is very significant and, in fact, other police forces are looking at a national level at Merseyside to look at much of the preventative work that they’ve been leading here.”

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Home Secretary Priti Patel visited the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night (Peter Byrne/PA)

The £350,000 will be used to expand a pilot, as part of efforts to tackle organised crime in Merseyside, while the £150,000 will provide trauma and mental health support in the Liverpool and Knowsley areas, the Home Office said.

Ms Patel said: “There’s a lot of policing activity … There’s a lot of national support that is going into the current operation.

“I have been working very much with the mayor of Liverpool and the police chief to provide a lot of additional support.

“Today, I am announcing additional support for the local community … that will cover a lot of the trauma support for local families, for local residents”.

That will extend to schools, including Olivia’s, Ms Patel said.

“It’s a care package, effectively, for local residents”, she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Aerial footage shows the arrest by armed police of a 36-year-old Huyton man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)
Police release footage of moment man arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder
People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in St Leonards, Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sunny weekend beckons as warm conditions persist
Police cordon off an area in the centre of Brussels after an incident in which a van hit a terrace (Sylvain Plazy/AP)
Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties
Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant (Jon Elswick/AP)
Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released
Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, who attacked a woman in Wellingborough, leaving her with life-threatening injuries (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack damaged a building of a technical school in Slovyansk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Fears of radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
La Montagne Sainte-Victoire by Paul Cezanne, from the Paul G. Allen Collection (Christie’s/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate/AP)
Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m
Roger Mashall lives at Dashwood Manor (Care UK Dashwood Manor/PA)
Care home resident, 82, lives lifelong dream of flying a plane
Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA)
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast