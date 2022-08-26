Thomas Tuchel will not change Chelsea tactics to cover N’Golo Kante injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thomas Tuchel will not change Chelsea tactics to cover N’Golo Kante injury

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 3.12pm
Thomas Tuchel has hailed the influence of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has hailed the influence of N’Golo Kante, pictured (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Tuchel will not tweak Chelsea’s tactics despite lamenting the “huge influence” of N’Golo Kante’s latest injury absence.

World Cup-winning France midfielder Kante will miss at least another month with his latest hamstring problem, leaving a notable chink in Chelsea’s armour.

Mateo Kovacic has shaken off a knee injury but is not ready to start Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leicester.

Premier League 21/22 Package
Thomas Tuchel, pictured, believes N’Golo Kante is “unique” for Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Connor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be the main candidates to partner Jorginho at the base of midfield, with Tuchel insisting Kante’s absence will not force a major reshuffle.

“We are talking about four weeks plus for N’Golo,” said Tuchel.

“I told you at the end of last season he is our key player normally. He gives something to our team that no other player in the world can give to any other team. That makes him a key player.

“If your key player is out, it’s a situation you don’t like but have to deal with. It has huge influence.

“It’s difficult to replace him, he’s very unique. We were full of hope after pre-season because we built his pre-season very individual.

“He had a long pre-season, a good pre-season, felt good. For many years he felt very strong, getting enough rest and build-up to be the player he can be for us.

“We started with one game a week so the hopes were high that he can play consistently for us.

“If we build another system, I don’t know. We have trust in our players. It will maybe be the same system.

“We played many games, unfortunately, without him in the same structure. It will be slightly different because every player is a bit different.

“That is the challenge to adapt to this, use different players differently. To change completely because N’Golo is not there, I don’t think so.”

Croatia midfielder Kovacic’s return will hand Chelsea a clear boost, with the Blues bidding to hit back from Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Leeds.

But Tuchel confirmed the former Real Madrid man is not yet fit enough to start.

Premier League 21/22 Package
Mateo Kovacic, pictured, is back after knee trouble for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

“Kova is back in the group and ready to play maybe 20 minutes,” said Tuchel.

“We miss him as a personality, his experience and his quality. It’s maybe 20 minutes at the moment that he can play.

“It was his first training week without reaction in the knee so we cannot rush things otherwise we will just sabotage our own plans with him.

“We need him long term. It’s good to have him back and as an option on the bench.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Neal Maupay has joined Everton (Nick Potts/PA)
Neal Maupay excited by ‘new challenge’ after joining Everton from Brighton
Ben Stokes, right, and Ben Foakes took centre stage on Friday (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second SA Test
Ben Foakes (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben…
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA)
Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes centuries put England in complete control
Rochdale are bottom of League Two (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rochdale ‘truly fan-owned’ after settlement of High Court claim, says chairman
Emma Raducanu twice stopped her practice session (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu hampered by wrist issue in US Open practice session
Aaron Ramsey’s Nice qualified for the Europa Conference League (Daniel Cole/AP)
Duo celebrate European qualification, plus cute dogs – Friday’s sporting social
Kazeem Olaigbe is looking forward to Ibrox (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Kazeem Olaigbe wants Ross County to maintain positive play at Rangers
Nathan Ake is an injury doubt for Manchester City (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City short of defensive options for Crystal Palace clash

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast