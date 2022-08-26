US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’, says Powell

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 3.18pm Updated: August 26 2022, 4.35pm
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has delivered a stark message, saying the Fed is likely to impose more large interest rate hikes in coming months and is resolutely focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades.

Mr Powell also warned more explicitly than he has in the past that the Fed’s continued tightening of credit will cause pain for many households and businesses as its higher rates further slow the economy and potentially lead to job losses.

“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” he said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

Investors had been hoping for a signal that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing.

But the Fed chairman indicated that that time may not be near.

After hiking its key short-term rate by three-quarters of a point at each of its past two meetings, part of the Fed’s fastest series of rate increases since the early 1980s, Mr Powell said the Fed might ease up on that pace “at some point” – suggesting that any such slowing is not near.

Mr Powell said the size of the Fed’s rate increase at its next meeting in late September – whether one-half or three-quarters of a percentage point – will depend on inflation and jobs data.

An increase of either size, though, would exceed the Fed’s traditional quarter-point hike, a reflection of how severe inflation has become.

The Fed chairman said that while lower inflation readings that have been reported for July have been “welcome”, “a single month’s improvement falls far short of what the committee will need to see before we are confident that inflation is moving down”.

He noted that the history of high inflation in the 1970s, when the central bank sought to counter high prices with only intermittent rate hikes, shows that the Fed must stay focused.

“The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely” lowering interest rates, he said.

“We must keep at it until the job is done.”

Mr Powell’s speech is the marquee event of the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, the first time the conference of central bankers is being held in person since 2019, after it went virtual for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March, the Fed has implemented its fastest pace of rate increases in decades to try to curb inflation, which has punished households with soaring costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities.

The central bank has lifted its benchmark rate by two full percentage points in just four meetings, to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

Those hikes have led to higher costs for mortgages, car loans and other consumer and business borrowing.

Home sales have been plunging since the Fed first signalled it would raise borrowing costs.

In June, the Fed’s policymakers signalled that they expected their key rate to end 2022 in a range of 3.25% to 3.5% and then to rise further next year to between 3.75% and 4%.

If rates reached their projected level at the end of this year, they would be at the highest point since 2008.

Mr Powell is betting that he can engineer a high-risk outcome: slow the economy enough to ease inflation pressures yet not so much as to trigger a recession.

His task has been complicated by the economy’s cloudy picture: on Thursday, the government said the economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate in the April-June period, the second straight quarter of contraction.

Yet employers are still hiring rapidly, and the number of people seeking unemployment aid, a measure of layoffs, remains relatively low.

At the same time, inflation is still crushingly high, though it has shown some signs of easing, notably in the form of declining gas prices.

At its meeting in July, Fed policymakers expressed two competing concerns that highlighted their delicate task.

According to minutes from that meeting, the officials – who are not identified by name – have prioritised their inflation fight.

Still, some officials said there was a risk that the Fed would raise borrowing costs more than necessary, risking a recession.

If inflation were to fall closer to the Fed’s 2% target and the economy weakened further, those diverging views could become hard to reconcile.

At last year’s Jackson Hole symposium, Mr Powell listed five reasons why he thought inflation would be “transitory”.

Yet instead it has persisted, and many economists have noted that those remarks have not aged well.

Mr Powell indirectly acknowledged that history at the outset of his remarks on Friday, when he said that “at past Jackson Hole conferences, I have discussed broad topics such as the ever-changing structure of the economy and the challenges of conducting monetary policy”.

“Today,” he said, “my remarks will be shorter, my focus narrower and my message more direct.”

