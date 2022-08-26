Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 3.28pm Updated: August 26 2022, 4.00pm
Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA)
Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA)

Moderna is suing US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for patent infringement over the company’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The US vaccine maker said it had filed patent infringement lawsuits in the US District Court in Massachusetts and the Regional Court of Düsseldorf in Germany, claiming the firms “copied technology without Moderna’s permission” that it developed years before the pandemic.

Moderna added that it was not seeking to removing Comirnaty, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, from the market or have an injunction against future sales.

Pfizer vaccine
A vaccinator is seen preparing a vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Dundonald Hospital in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Moderna’s chief executive Stephane Bancel said: “We are filing these lawsuits to protect the innovative mRNA technology platform that we pioneered, invested billions of dollars in creating, and patented during the decade preceding the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This foundational platform, which we began building in 2010, along with our patented work on coronaviruses in 2015 and 2016, enabled us to produce a safe and highly effective Covid-19 vaccine in record time after the pandemic struck.

“As we work to combat health challenges moving forward, Moderna is using our mRNA technology platform to develop medicines that could treat and prevent infectious diseases like influenza and HIV, as well as autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases and rare forms of cancer.”

The firm’s chief legal officer Shannon Thyme Klinger added: “We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna’s inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission.

“Outside of AMC 92 countries, where vaccine supply is no longer a barrier to access, Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna for Comirnaty’s ongoing use of Moderna’s patented technologies.

“Our mission to create a new generation of transformative medicines for patients by delivering on the promise of mRNA science cannot be achieved without a patent system that rewards and protects innovation.”

A spokesperson for Pfizer said: “Pfizer/BioNTech has not yet fully reviewed the complaint but we are surprised by the litigation given the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine was based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology and developed by both BioNTech and Pfizer.

“We remain confident in our intellectual property supporting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will vigorously defend against the allegations of the lawsuit.”

Moderna’s vaccine was the third jab to be approved for use in the UK in January 2021 after the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines were approved.

How the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines work is by targeting the spike protein in Covid-19 which the virus uses to enter human cells.

The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines use synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA), a genetic material that contains information about the spike protein.

The vaccines provide the body with instructions to produce a small amount of this protein which, once detected by the immune system, leads to a protective antibody response.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Aerial footage shows the arrest by armed police of a 36-year-old Huyton man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)
Police release footage of moment man arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder
People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in St Leonards, Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sunny weekend beckons as warm conditions persist
Police cordon off an area in the centre of Brussels after an incident in which a van hit a terrace (Sylvain Plazy/AP)
Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties
Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant (Jon Elswick/AP)
Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released
Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, who attacked a woman in Wellingborough, leaving her with life-threatening injuries (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack damaged a building of a technical school in Slovyansk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Fears of radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
La Montagne Sainte-Victoire by Paul Cezanne, from the Paul G. Allen Collection (Christie’s/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate/AP)
Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m
Roger Mashall lives at Dashwood Manor (Care UK Dashwood Manor/PA)
Care home resident, 82, lives lifelong dream of flying a plane
Jurgen Klopp is keen to strengthen his squad due to a long list of injuries (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp unsure if he can further strengthen Liverpool squad this summer

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast