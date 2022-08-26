Care home resident, 82, lives lifelong dream of flying a plane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Care home resident, 82, lives lifelong dream of flying a plane

By Press Association
August 26 2022, 4.11pm
Roger Mashall lives at Dashwood Manor (Care UK Dashwood Manor/PA)
Roger Mashall lives at Dashwood Manor (Care UK Dashwood Manor/PA)

An 82-year-old former army mechanic has fulfilled his lifelong wish to fly a plane.

Roger Mashall, a resident at Dashwood Manor care home in Basingstoke, Hampshire, took to the skies on Monday after years of longing to sit in the pilot’s seat.

He joined the Army as an apprentice in 1956, working as a mechanic on small armoured military vehicles and spending a short amount of time fixing aircraft.

Roger Mashall
Roger Mashall said the views were spectacular (Care UK Dashwood Manor/PA)

Mr Mashall headed to Blackbushe Airport, in Camberley, Surrey, on Monday and, after some training on the ground, was ready and prepared to fly at midday.

He said: “It was a brilliant experience which I would do over and over again. To take control of the plane gave me a real sense of freedom and power.

“The views were spectacular and very green. I am so happy the weather was in our favour.”

Mr Mashall had put his wish on the Wishing Tree, an initiative from Care UK where residents can suggest ideas for new hobbies and activities they would like to try and places they would like to visit.

He was inspired by his friend and fellow resident, Dennis Moulton, who jumped out of a plane at 15,000 feet for charity earlier this year.

Roger Mashall
Roger Mashall took control of the plane (Care UK Dashwood Manor/PA)

Dil Perera, home manager at Dashwood Manor, said: “Here at Dashwood Manor no wish is too big or too small, and so when Roger said he wanted to fly a plane we knew we had to make his dream a reality.

“We are thrilled to have helped Roger complete his lifelong wish and it was wonderful to see the smile on his face as he landed after his flight.

“The team at Dashwood Manor have organised many wishes for residents in the past 12 months, including the skydive for Dennis, a tattoo for Helen, a resident who wished for a tabby cat tattoo, and now a flying lesson for Roger.

“I am very proud of the team who consistently go above and beyond to make resident wishes come true.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Aerial footage shows the arrest by armed police of a 36-year-old Huyton man on suspicion of the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool (Merseyside Police/PA)
Police release footage of moment man arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder
People enjoy the warm weather on the beach in St Leonards, Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sunny weekend beckons as warm conditions persist
Police cordon off an area in the centre of Brussels after an incident in which a van hit a terrace (Sylvain Plazy/AP)
Van crashes into Brussels pavement terrace
Lewis Hamilton finished sixth in second practice on Friday (Olivier Matthys/AP)
Lewis Hamilton given chance for first win of 2022 as rivals dealt grid penalties
Pages from the affidavit by the FBI in support of obtaining a search warrant (Jon Elswick/AP)
Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released
Sergiu Boianjiu, 38, who attacked a woman in Wellingborough, leaving her with life-threatening injuries (Northamptonshire Police/PA)
Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire after a Russian attack damaged a building of a technical school in Slovyansk, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Fears of radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
La Montagne Sainte-Victoire by Paul Cezanne, from the Paul G. Allen Collection (Christie’s/Courtesy of the Paul G. Allen Estate/AP)
Auction of art from Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s estate could raise £842m
Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA)
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine
Jurgen Klopp is keen to strengthen his squad due to a long list of injuries (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp unsure if he can further strengthen Liverpool squad this summer

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast